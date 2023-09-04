Dundee manager Tony Docherty: We will learn from St Johnstone disappointment

Normally winning home games and drawing away games is a formula that makes a manager happy.

That’s not the case for Dundee boss Tony Docherty, however.

Victory over Hearts last week was a big moment for the Dark Blues under their new manager.

And then it looked certain to be two wins out of two going into the final 10 minutes 2-0 up at St Johnstone.

However, late goals from Max Kucheriavyi saw Dundee come away with just a point, despite their domination at McDiarmid Park.

That was a big disappointment for Docherty, who wanted to head into the international break on the back of two wins.

But he aims to make the most of the time on the training field over the next fortnight.

“We had enough experience in the team to see it out and that’s a lesson we have to learn,” Docherty told DeeTV.

“I won’t throw them under the bus though because they are hurting and put so much into it.

“This league is punishing and when you give teams an opportunity they will take it.

“So we have to analyse it, look at what we can do better and aim to keep improving.

“On reflection of where we are, after a win over Hearts people might think a draw and four points from six…but I’m not.

“I wanted six from six and a healthy goal difference there.

“But I can’t be hard on the players because they are a great bunch and will learn from it.

“We came out of the last break stronger and beat Hearts next time out, so we will get back on the training pick and hopefully it translates to winning performances.”

Amadou Bakayoko

Amadou Bakayoko and Ricki Lamie, two new signings this summer, both opened their scoring accounts for Dundee.

And Docherty feels their efforts deserved more.

“I was really pleased for Baka getting his first goal because he works so hard and brings so much to the team,” the Dens boss added.

“He is more than a scorer, very intelligent and good technically

“It’s just disappointing him getting his first goal didn’t translate into a win.”