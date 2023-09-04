Dundee manager Tony Docherty: We will learn from St Johnstone disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty: We will learn from St Johnstone disappointment

Dark Blues says he wanted six points from six and 'a healthy goal difference'.

By George Cran
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Normally winning home games and drawing away games is a formula that makes a manager happy.

That’s not the case for Dundee boss Tony Docherty, however.

Victory over Hearts last week was a big moment for the Dark Blues under their new manager.

And then it looked certain to be two wins out of two going into the final 10 minutes 2-0 up at St Johnstone.

However, late goals from Max Kucheriavyi saw Dundee come away with just a point, despite their domination at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2. Image: SNS.

That was a big disappointment for Docherty, who wanted to head into the international break on the back of two wins.

But he aims to make the most of the time on the training field over the next fortnight.

“We had enough experience in the team to see it out and that’s a lesson we have to learn,” Docherty told DeeTV.

“I won’t throw them under the bus though because they are hurting and put so much into it.

“This league is punishing and when you give teams an opportunity they will take it.

“So we have to analyse it, look at what we can do better and aim to keep improving.

“On reflection of where we are, after a win over Hearts people might think a draw and four points from six…but I’m not.

“I wanted six from six and a healthy goal difference there.

“But I can’t be hard on the players because they are a great bunch and will learn from it.

“We came out of the last break stronger and beat Hearts next time out, so we will get back on the training pick and hopefully it translates to winning performances.”

Amadou Bakayoko

Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Amadou Bakayoko and Ricki Lamie, two new signings this summer, both opened their scoring accounts for Dundee.

And Docherty feels their efforts deserved more.

“I was really pleased for Baka getting his first goal because he works so hard and brings so much to the team,” the Dens boss added.

“He is more than a scorer, very intelligent and good technically

“It’s just disappointing him getting his first goal didn’t translate into a win.”

