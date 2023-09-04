Kirkcaldy gift shop closing after 28 years

A gift shop in Kirkcaldy has confirmed it is closing after 28 years.

The Present Shop will vacate its unit in the Mercat Shopping Centre early next year.

The business was started in 1996 and says it has helped give 160 people work in that time.

The reason for the shop’s closure has not been confirmed but the sister store in Killin, near Loch Tay, will continue to operate.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: “We have always been immensely proud to be part of Kirkcaldy town centre but sadly the time has come to say goodbye to our retail store in the Mercat Centre.

“When we started in 1996, small independent shops were relatively rare in shopping centres.

“The then landlords gave us the opportunity and the rest as they say is history.

“We were minnows amongst all the big names but we flourished and prospered thanks to the commitment and loyalty of the local staff employed.

“To every customer who has walked through our doors we send you our heartfelt thanks, without you we would have been nothing.

“We apologise to you if our closure causes you inconvenience. It is our intention to close in early 2024.”

Hundreds of customers have expressed their sadness at the loss of the shop.

Customers ‘heartbroken’ at closure of The Present Shop

One said: “This is heartbreaking to read. Since I was little I loved coming to the store, especially to watch the clown do his wee act.

“Brilliant staff and atmosphere and will definitely be missed.”

Another wrote: “So sad to hear this, been going to this shop for years. Huge loss, all the very best for the future to everyone.”

One other posted: “This is nostalgic for me. When I was little, every time we were near this shop, I had to come see the clown and smell all the candles. All the best.”

Back in 2020, the famous motorised clown inside The Present Shop was restored with the help of the Kirkcaldy community.