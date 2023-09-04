Kirkcaldy gift shop closing after 28 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy gift shop closing after 28 years

The Present Shop will vacate its unit in the Mercat Shopping Centre early next year.

By James Simpson
The Mercat Centre, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Mercat Centre, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A gift shop in Kirkcaldy has confirmed it is closing after 28 years.

The Present Shop will vacate its unit in the Mercat Shopping Centre early next year.

The business was started in 1996 and says it has helped give 160 people work in that time.

The reason for the shop’s closure has not been confirmed but the sister store in Killin, near Loch Tay, will continue to operate.

The Present Shop in Kirkcaldy to shut in early 2024

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: “We have always been immensely proud to be part of Kirkcaldy town centre but sadly the time has come to say goodbye to our retail store in the Mercat Centre.

“When we started in 1996, small independent shops were relatively rare in shopping centres.

“The then landlords gave us the opportunity and the rest as they say is history.

“We were minnows amongst all the big names but we flourished and prospered thanks to the commitment and loyalty of the local staff employed.

The famous clown inside The Present Shop in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“To every customer who has walked through our doors we send you our heartfelt thanks, without you we would have been nothing.

“We apologise to you if our closure causes you inconvenience. It is our intention to close in early 2024.”

Hundreds of customers have expressed their sadness at the loss of the shop.

Customers ‘heartbroken’ at closure of The Present Shop

One said: “This is heartbreaking to read. Since I was little I loved coming to the store, especially to watch the clown do his wee act.

“Brilliant staff and atmosphere and will definitely be missed.”

Another wrote: “So sad to hear this, been going to this shop for years. Huge loss, all the very best for the future to everyone.”

One other posted: “This is nostalgic for me. When I was little, every time we were near this shop, I had to come see the clown and smell all the candles. All the best.”

Back in 2020, the famous motorised clown inside The Present Shop was restored with the help of the Kirkcaldy community.

Conversation