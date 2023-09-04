Eric Denham obituary: Trailblazing Dundee nurse and former coffee shop owner

Eric Denham, who had the distinction of being Dundee’s first-ever male charge nurse, has died aged 91.

He had found his calling while serving as a medic in the Royal Air Force and trained at Stracathro Hospital, Brechin, when he returned to civilian life.

When he was qualified, he took up at position at Maryfield Hospital, Dundee, before moving eventually to Dundee Royal Infirmary where he was charge nurse of ward 14.

Famous guest

Eric had grown up in Hilltown, Dundee, the youngest of 11 children plus one famous lodger; music legend Jimmy Shand.

When the band leader was playing in Dundee or district, Eric’s parents, William and Rachel, would earn some extra money by providing accommodation.

Eric was born on September 19 1931 and attended Butterburn Primary School and Rockwell High School.

When he left school he worked in local stores before being called up for National Service with the RAF which he served in England.

After he had completed his two years he decided nursing was the career for him.

Married life

He met his future wife, Marion, at the dancing in Dundee, proposed in Paris, married in Dundee and went on to share 53 happy years together.

The couple had four of a family; Susan, Paul, Michael and Jayne.

Early married life was spent in Tait’s Lane before a move to Menzieshill, however, over the years it is estimated the couple lived in 10 different homes.

Eric spent many years as a charge nurse at DRI but also had a two-and-a-half year spell working in Saudi Arabia.

After his period abroad, Eric returned to nursing for a spell before he and Marion bought a coffee shop with accommodation in Meigle.

From Cardean House they also sold local crafts, and goods Eric had bought in Saudi. During their four years in Meigle, Marion was in charge of cooking while Eric also worked in a care home.

When retirement came they moved to Barnhill, Dundee, where Eric enjoyed his garden and they both used their new-found free time to get out and about.

Retirement also opened up opportunities for foreign travel and they went on trips to Canada to visit family as well as holidays in Italy, Cyprus and Spain.

The family grew to include eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom Eric treasured.

Eric also enrolled in art classes to improve his painting skills, some of which he went on to sell.

Sadly, both Eric and Marion were diagnosed with cancer but inspired their family with their inner strength. For a while they were on top until the cancer returned and claimed Marion in 2012.

Considered by all to be a gentleman and very sociable, Eric was able to live independently into his 90s when he went into care and died peacefully after suffering a stroke a few weeks ago.

