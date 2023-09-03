5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin oversees Tangerines’ best defensive start since being crowned Kings of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin oversees Tangerines’ best defensive start since being crowned Kings of Scotland

United racked up another clean sheet in a hard-fought 2-0 win over Airdrie.

Kai Fotheringham is mobbed by Dundee United players after scoring.
Dundee United players celebrate Kai Fotheringham's strike. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United moved to the summit of the Championship on goal difference ahead of Raith Rovers after claiming a 2-0 victory over Airdrieonians.

The triumph was sealed courtesy of fine strikes by Mathew Cudjoe — a third goal in four league matches — and Kai Fotheringham.

United also hit the post three times through Louis Moult (twice) and Kevin Holt despite  being far from their best against a capable, technically sound Diamonds outfit.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

Best defensive start since 1982/83

United’s solid start to the season has been built from the back, conceding just once in four Championship outings.

Declan Gallagher was again imperious on Saturday, with one goal-line intervention to deny Calum Gallagher particularly crucial.

Jack Walton is a calming presence between the sticks and makes big saves when required, while Kevin Holt is proving effective in both boxes. Allied with a tireless work ethic through the team, Jim Goodwin’s side are a tough nut to crack.

Declan Gallagher applauds Dundee United fans
Declan Gallagher, pictured, was excellent in the heart of United’s defence. Image: SNS

And that is borne out by the stats.

One must go back to the 1982/83 campaign — when Jim McLean’s side were ultimately crowned Premier Division champions — for the last time United conceded one or fewer goals from their first four league games.

On that occasion, the Terrors started the season with four successive clean sheets, shutting out Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibernian and St Mirren.

United can — and must — improve in possession and will seek to put on a better attacking spectacle for supporters in future, but they have the perfect platform to eke out narrow victories; vital in this division.

United ditch the press to find another way to win

Goodwin’s side have sought to be aggressive and proactive in the majority of their games this season; especially evident in their victories over Arbroath and Ayr United, where they hurried, harried and forced errors from their hosts.

On Saturday, their strategy was very different and, while a more measured approach caused a few murmurs of frustration as Airdrie knocked the ball about nicely, it paid dividends with three points.

United kept their shape, remained compact and allowed Airdrie to have relatively passive possession for periods in the second half.

Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Rhys McCabe
Goodwin approached the test of Airdrie in a different way. Image: SNS

Having scored in 37 consecutive matches, the danger of chasing shadows and allowing the Diamonds to play through the lines was stark; exactly what visiting boss Rhys McCabe would have wanted.

That was underlined when Murray Aiken burst through the heart of the engine room — the only time the United midfield lost its shape — and fed Liam McStravick, who forced a fine save from Walton.

Other than McStravick’s shot, and Calum Gallagher’s low effort that was thwarted by Declan Gallagher, the visitors rarely cut through the United. Not champagne football — but a threat nullified and three points on the board.

Kai Fotheringham makes a testing finish look very easy

Dundee United academy graduate Kai Fotheringham notched his first ever goal at Tannadice.

And it was a memorable one.

The Tangerines kid benefitted from a loose touch by onrushing Airdrie goalkeeper Joshua Rae — miles out of his box as Diamonds chased parity — and slotted home a fine finish from close to the half-way line.

It is a testament to Fotheringham’s technique and composure that he made a challenging first-time finish from distance look very simple. The same must be said for Mathew Cudjoe’s sumptuous opener.

After a couple of impactful cameos against Ayr United and Airdrie — an assist and a goal, respectively — Fotheringham is pushing hard for a start.

Singing section captures Jim Goodwin’s attention

Saturday marked the first attempt to improve upon the atmosphere at Tannadice with the introduction of a singing section at the front of the Eddie Thompson Stand.

Around 80 like-minded supporters have relocated their seats to the area, including a designated drummer and some chants led by a megaphone.

The Dundee United singing section at Tannadice
Boss Jim Goodwin said the singing section’s support was valuable. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

It was noted that ‘we do not expect this to be a roaring success within the first season‘, however it immediately caught the attention of Goodwin, who highlighted its importance during a particularly fraught part of the contest.

He said: “In the middle period of the second half, we could sense the frustration but the guys over there — whoever was banging that drum — turned the atmosphere a wee bit and got the fans singing.”

Given the growing number of SPFL clubs devoting an area to self-styled “Ultras” or singing sections, it will be fascinating to watch the Arabs’ own version evolve.

A nervous Ross Docherty wait but Liam Grimshaw eases pain

United fans could have been forgiven for fearing the worst when captain Ross Docherty was ruled out and, indeed, the hosts lacked the control that his presence in midfield brings.

Docherty was sent for a scan on Friday after suffering a recurrence of the hamstring complaint that also sidelined him against Dunfermline last month.

The result should arrive on Monday morning, with Goodwin desperately hoping that his skipper is not facing a lengthy layoff.

Liam Grimshaw facing Airdrieonians for Dundee United
Grimshaw, right, made his presence felt in midfield. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

However, Liam Grimshaw should be credited for a combative, energetic and defensively solid showing; going some way to filling that void.

His use of the ball could have been better — the same could be said for a few of his teammates — but Grimshaw can reflect on a decent day at the office.

