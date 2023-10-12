New Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee offers discounts up to 60%

There’s been a lot of excitement around the opening of the Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee. Promising up to 60% off Sterling Furniture products, it’s no wonder shoppers flocked to the store on its opening weekend hoping to bag a bargain.

Over the years, the warehouse clearance days at the Sterling Furniture main distribution depot in Auchtermuchty have always been highly anticipated events. However, you had to be quick off the mark to access the best deals at the sporadic one-day events.

Sterling Furniture products up to 60% off

However, with the launch of the new outlet store in Dundee which took place on October 7, you can now shop substantial discounts on Sterling Furniture products all year round. We’re talking up to 60% off RRP on everything from sofas, beds and bedroom furniture, to dining furniture, flooring, rugs and more.

Forget any ideas of a sale store with a limited offering of sad sofas and dismal dining tables.

Spread over 50,000 square feet, the Sterling Furniture Outlet Store is a sprawling Aladdin’s cave of furniture and home accessories. The product offering is vast to say the least, including sofas, armchairs, dining sets, dining furniture, beds, bedroom furniture, divans and mattresses, home accessories and even rugs.

The most exciting part? Every single item you see has a sale ticket with a reduced price.

Free delivery and interest-free credit available

The majority of products on the shop floor are ex-display items, which means they are as sold as seen. When they’re gone, they’re gone, as there won’t usually be additional stock of specific items.

However, the outlet store has both free delivery and 12 months interest-free credit available (subject to terms), so buying straight from the shop floor means your new sofa, bed or dining table can be in your home within days, avoiding lengthy order waiting times.

We spoke to Euan Graham, director at Sterling, to find out more. Euan told us: “We used to have three warehouse clearance sales a year from our main warehouse, but now the clearance products are available all the time at our new outlet store.

“The stock in the clearance store is exactly the same quality Sterling Furniture product we have in our stores the only difference is it’s sold as seen and it’s up to 60% off.”

And Euan was quick to point out how the quick and constant turnover of stock means there’s always something new on the shop floor: “Stock is updated daily. As soon as something is sold, something new will be brought from our warehouse to take its place. The store is huge so there is always an amazing choice.”

Top brands at a fraction of the price

Packed with much-loved market leading brands on offer in any Sterling store, G Plan, Stressless, Parker Knoll, Alexander & James, Hypnos, Harrison and Sealy are just some of the brands waiting to be bought, with heavily discounted price tags on everything from recliner chairs to luxury mattresses.

If you’re looking for furniture and home accessories, be sure to pay the Dundee store a visit. With stock updated daily, free delivery and 12 months interest-free credit available (subject to terms), there’s no reason not to!