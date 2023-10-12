New Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee offers discounts up to 60%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee offers discounts up to 60%

With over 50,000 square feet of furniture bargains, the new Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee is a tempting prospect for shoppers.

In Partnership with Sterling Furniture
Sterling outlet store Dundee
The Sterling Furniture Outlet in Dundee offers stock at up to 60% off RRP.

There’s been a lot of excitement around the opening of the Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee. Promising up to 60% off Sterling Furniture products, it’s no wonder shoppers flocked to the store on its opening weekend hoping to bag a bargain.

Over the years, the warehouse clearance days at the Sterling Furniture main distribution depot in Auchtermuchty have always been highly anticipated events. However, you had to be quick off the mark to access the best deals at the sporadic one-day events.

Sterling Furniture products up to 60% off

However, with the launch of the new outlet store in Dundee which took place on October 7, you can now shop substantial discounts on Sterling Furniture products all year round. We’re talking up to 60% off RRP on everything from sofas, beds and bedroom furniture, to dining furniture, flooring, rugs and more.

Forget any ideas of a sale store with a limited offering of sad sofas and dismal dining tables.

Spread over 50,000 square feet, the Sterling Furniture Outlet Store is a sprawling Aladdin’s cave of furniture and home accessories. The product offering is vast to say the least, including sofas, armchairs, dining sets, dining furniture, beds, bedroom furniture, divans and mattresses, home accessories and even rugs.

The most exciting part? Every single item you see has a sale ticket with a reduced price.

Sterling Furniture Outlet Dundee
The outlet store offers a vast range of products.

Free delivery and interest-free credit available

The majority of products on the shop floor are ex-display items, which means they are as sold as seen. When they’re gone, they’re gone, as there won’t usually be additional stock of specific items.

However, the outlet store has both free delivery and 12 months interest-free credit available (subject to terms), so buying straight from the shop floor means your new sofa, bed or dining table can be in your home within days, avoiding lengthy order waiting times.

We spoke to Euan Graham, director at Sterling, to find out more. Euan told us: “We used to have three warehouse clearance sales a year from our main warehouse, but now the clearance products are available all the time at our new outlet store.

“The stock in the clearance store is exactly the same quality Sterling Furniture product we have in our stores the only difference is it’s sold as seen and it’s up to 60% off.”

Sterling Furniture outlet store
Visit the Sterling Furniture Outlet Store on South Road, Dundee.

And Euan was quick to point out how the quick and constant turnover of stock means there’s always something new on the shop floor: “Stock is updated daily. As soon as something is sold, something new will be brought from our warehouse to take its place. The store is huge so there is always an amazing choice.”

Top brands at a fraction of the price

Packed with much-loved market leading brands on offer in any Sterling store, G Plan, Stressless, Parker Knoll, Alexander & James, Hypnos, Harrison and Sealy are just some of the brands waiting to be bought, with heavily discounted price tags on everything from recliner chairs to luxury mattresses.

If you’re looking for furniture and home accessories, be sure to pay the Dundee store a visit. With stock updated daily, free delivery and 12 months interest-free credit available (subject to terms), there’s no reason not to!

