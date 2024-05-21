Perth political strategist Kevin Pringle out of John Swinney’s new SNP team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth political strategist Kevin Pringle out of John Swinney’s new SNP team

The former spinner, credited with helping Alex Salmond into power, was brought back by Humza Yousaf.

By Andy Philip
Kevin Pringle came back for more under Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied.

The Perth political brain behind Humza Yousaf’s year as first minister is out of government and looking for new challenges beyond politics.

Kevin Pringle had returned to the SNP government last year, having already been credited as the strategist who helped Alex Salmond into power in 2007.

But in a dramatic collapse last month, Mr Yousaf quit as leader after throwing the Greens out of his coalition agreement.

Mr Pringle’s post was not renewed in the backroom staff reshuffle under new boss John Swinney, the government confirmed today.

Mr Pringle, who was born in Dundee and raised in Perth, is now looking for a different opportunity.

“Working in government is a privilege, and one I greatly enjoyed, during both the last year and the years after the SNP was first elected in 2007,” he said in a statement.

“I wish the Scottish Government, and indeed MSPs of all parties, well in making the most of the new opportunities that lie ahead.

“Regarding my own professional future, I want to take a little time to explore options for fulfilling challenges outside the world of government and politics.”

Former Courier columnist

Mr Pringle – a former Courier columnist – was taken on last year as “official spokesperson and strategic political adviser” eight years after quitting the SNP spin machine.

In his time, he was central to the party’s work in securing a landslide in 2011 and laying the foundations for the 2014 referendum campaign.

He was brought back from a private sector consultancy role at Charlotte Street Partners to return to the heart of government last year.

Mr Yousaf was trying to get sorted after a rocky start to his leadership, overshadowed from the beginning by the police financial probe into previous boss Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell.

One year later, it was over when the Greens were thrown out. Mr Pringle had previously written in The Courier that the SNP did not need to the junior partner to govern.

Mr Pringle, 56, attended Caledonian Road Primary and Perth High School, and went on to graduate from the University of Aberdeen with a degree in economic history and international relations.

He first worked for the SNP in 1989 when future success seemed like a pipe dream and only four MPs sat for the party in Westminster. He credits Mr Salmond with helping him to find his feet.

He was chief spin doctor for the former leader between 2007 and 2012, moving to head the party’s communications operation until he quit in 2015.

He lives in Inverclyde with his family.

