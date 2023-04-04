KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf’s SNP doesn’t need the Greens in government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf’s SNP doesn’t need the Greens in government

The deal with Scottish Greens gives the SNP a pro-independence majority at Holyrood, but minority government has been good for the Nats - and Scotland - in the past.

Humza Yousaf
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf has signalled he intends to continue working with the Scottish Greens in government. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Kevin Pringle

Now that the smoke has cleared after a fiery SNP leadership election, with Humza Yousaf a week into the job of first minister, it’s possible to discern features of the political landscape.

Most prominent is the extent to which the new leader is invested in keeping the alliance at Holyrood with Green MSPs.

The Bute House Agreement – negotiated nearly two years ago, in the aftermath of the last Scottish Parliament election – seems to be sacrosanct.

Shortly after being elected, Mr Yousaf met with the Greens’ co-leaders: fellow MSPs Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie.

He subsequently tweeted that the reaffirmation of their co-operation agreement “will maintain our pro-independence majority” at Holyrood.

The writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "The Bute House agreement wasn't carved on tablets of stone."

In reality, given that both SNP and Green MSPs were elected on a platform of support for an independent Scotland and a constitutional referendum, this pro-independence parliamentary majority is a given.

It doesn’t depend on agreeing a programme for government.

In my view, the SNP is overvaluing having an inbuilt majority at Holyrood in this parliament – courtesy of the seven Green members – because of feeling an acute sense of insecurity as a minority administration in the last parliament.

There were moments when the SNP government looked extremely vulnerable, and ministers faced the prospect of losing no-confidence votes, not least over the botched method of awarding school students their grades in the first year of the pandemic.

There were similar moments of high drama during the lengthy committee probe into the Scottish Government’s handling of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond.

However, there is no reason for memories of nightmares in the past to scare the SNP into believing it needs to maintain a Holyrood majority at all costs now.

Minority government has suited SNP

Looked at from a longer perspective, minority government has worked well for the SNP – and for Scotland.

During the two parliaments when the SNP formed minority administrations – 2007-11 and 2016-21 – the party advanced at the subsequent election.

Indeed, when Mr Salmond led an extremely minority government (with only 47 MSPs out of 129) the SNP did so well that it went on to win an overall majority within a proportional representation voting system.

Alex Salmond in the Scottish Parliament.
Former SNP leader Alex Salmond led a minority government at Holyrood. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

By contrast, after that five-year experience of majority government, the SNP slipped back into minority status at the 2016 Holyrood election.

Nonetheless, I was supportive of the SNP doing a deal with the Greens in 2021, and on balance remain so.

But I don’t think it should be regarded as an absolute.

The Bute House Agreement wasn’t carved on tablets of stone.

Government experience benefits other parties – and voters

A big reason why I was in favour was the long-term improvement of the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on the steps of Bute House.
Former SNP First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, centre, welcomes Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater to her government.

Short-term political calculation should be secondary.

A broader range of MSPs having experience of government can only be a good thing for Holyrood as an institution.

Green ministers will influence but shouldn’t dictate policy.

It follows that being in government will change the Greens, I believe for the better.

At present, among all opposition MSPs, only two Labour members have ever been ministers in Scotland’s devolved system of government.

That imbalance is unhealthy.

Scottish Parliament debating chamber.
The SNP has been in government at Holyrood since 2007.

Politicians who have served in government will form a better opposition, which in turn should make for a better government.

Today it’s the SNP and Greens in power. It will change again in future.

Recent polls suggest that while the SNP will still be the biggest party at the next Holyrood election in 2026, there might not be a pro-independence majority.

A deal with the Greens would be null and void.

In these circumstances, my preference would for a supermajority of SNP and Labour MSPs.

Such an agreement may seem unlikely at present, but stranger things have happened.

[[title]]

[[text]]
