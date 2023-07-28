Music-themed bar at legendary Groucho’s record shop could be open by end of the year

Dundee’s legendary record shop Groucho’s could reopen as a live music pub by the end of the year.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last December to turn the former store into a music-themed bar.

The local authority has now given the green light to the plans, which were submitted by Dundee drinks firm JF Kegs.

Jimmy Fyffe, owner of JF Kegs, said he hoped the venue would be open in time for the festive season.

He said: “We are just in the process of doing building warrant drawings and we hope (all going to plan) it will be open by Christmas.

“It’s a very unique venue and we are putting a huge investment into this.

“There’s been a lot of research done on music venues in London and we want to bring that up to Dundee.

“It will be a big city vibe but it will keep the character (of Groucho’s) – it’s very important to me that (we) keep the heritage.”

Although no decision has been made on what the bar will be named, Mr Fyffe teased what customers could expect when it finally opens its doors.

“There will be a lot of surprises”, he added.

“I don’t want to give out too much information right now – but I can say there will be lots of Instagrammable bits in the bar.

“There will be something for everyone.”

Record store open for more than 40 years

Groucho’s record store was established in 1976 by the late Alastair Brodie, who died in 2019.

It closed in February 2020 and the following year a bid was made by the building’s owner to turn the unit into a restaurant. These plans were subsequently withdrawn.

Under the music-theme pub plans, the ground floor of the B-listed building will include a bar and seating area.

The existing mezzanine floor will extended to create a stage area for live bands.

A design statement submitted with the application adds the development would require only “minor physical changes” which “would not impact the historic features of the property”.

It is also proposed the exterior of the building be painted black to match adjoining properties.