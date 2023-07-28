Music-themed bar at legendary Groucho’s record shop could be open by end of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Music-themed bar at legendary Groucho’s record shop could be open by end of the year

Dundee City Council has given the green-light to the plans, which were submitted by Dundee drinks firm JF Kegs.

By Laura Devlin
Groucho's, Nethergate, Dundee.
Groucho's closed in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s legendary record shop Groucho’s could reopen as a live music pub by the end of the year.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last December to turn the former store into a music-themed bar.

The local authority has now given the green light to the plans, which were submitted by Dundee drinks firm JF Kegs.

Jimmy Fyffe, owner of JF Kegs, said he hoped the venue would be open in time for the festive season.

He said: “We are just in the process of doing building warrant drawings and we hope (all going to plan) it will be open by Christmas.

“It’s a very unique venue and we are putting a huge investment into this.

The inside of Groucho's, Dundee, in 2018. Plans have now been submitted to transform it into a bar and restaurant.
The inside of Groucho’s, Dundee, in 2018. Plans have now been approved to transform it into a bar. Image: DC Thomson.

“There’s been a lot of research done on music venues in London and we want to bring that up to Dundee.

“It will be a big city vibe but it will keep the character (of Groucho’s) – it’s very important to me that (we) keep the heritage.”

Although no decision has been made on what the bar will be named, Mr Fyffe teased what customers could expect when it finally opens its doors.

Jimmy Fyffe. Image: DC Thomson

“There will be a lot of surprises”, he added.

“I don’t want to give out too much information right now – but I can say there will be lots of Instagrammable bits in the bar.

“There will be something for everyone.”

Record store open for more than 40 years

Groucho’s record store was established in 1976 by the late Alastair Brodie, who died in 2019.

It closed in February 2020 and the following year a bid was made by the building’s owner to turn the unit into a restaurant. These plans were subsequently withdrawn.

Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie owned Groucho’s for 40 years before his death in 2019. Image: DC Thomson

Under the music-theme pub plans, the ground floor of the B-listed building will include a bar and seating area.

The existing mezzanine floor will extended to create a stage area for live bands.

A design statement submitted with the application adds the development would require only “minor physical changes” which “would not impact the historic features of the property”.

It is also proposed the exterior of the building be painted black to match adjoining properties.

