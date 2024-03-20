Fife brute fractured partner’s back in horrific assault, then told her he loved her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife brute fractured partner’s back in horrific assault, then told her he loved her

Alan Ogilvie battered his partner, including jumping on her back.

By Ross Gardiner
Domestic abuser Alan Ogilvie. Image: Facebook.
Domestic abuser Alan Ogilvie. Image: Facebook.

A heinous domestic attacker from Fife left his partner with a fractured back in a horrific attack and then told her he loved her.

Alan Ogilvie was subject to special bail conditions aimed at protecting his partner of a decade but he struck on the night of November 19 last year.

He launched a sustained attack on the woman as she came home late in the evening, including jumping on her back.

Ogilvie’s solicitor told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he could not penetrate the 45-year-old coal merchant’s psyche as the HMP Perth inmate still claimed to love his victim.

He was jailed for 20 months.

Terrifying attack

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court Ogilvie was overheard by neighbours in Kirkcaldy assaulting the woman at 9pm on November 19 2023.

He grabbed her, pushed her to the ground and punched her left eye.

His victim asked: “What are you doing that for,” and Ogilvie replied: “Because that’s what you deserve.”

He told her: “I only gave you a wee slap” and the woman said it was “one slap too many.”

Ogilvie grabbed her by her jacket and hair and threw her against a wall.

She fell to the ground and Ogilvie tried to bend her leg and then sat on her back, restricting her breathing.

She screamed for him to get off but he remained for another five seconds before slumping against the front door, crying and bleating: “What am I doing?”

Alan Ogilvie
Alan Ogilvie battered his partner in a sustained assault. Image: Facebook.

He told the woman he loved her and she informed him “this wasn’t love” so he grabbed and punched her again, before jumping on her back.

The woman tried to defend herself by biting Ogilvie’s finger and he put her in a headlock, then tried to headbutt her.

Ogilvie again slumped against the front door and she was not able to lift herself from the floor until an hour had passed.

Just after 6am, as Ogilvie slept, she sneaked from the house and walked to Victoria Hospital.

She was bruised on her left eye, right wrist and back.

A CT scan showed she had a fracture on her vertebrae, which would take six weeks to heal.

The fracture was moved back into position and she was discharged with pain relief.

Police arrested Ogilvie before 9.30am and he has been on remand since.

‘Still in love’

Ogilvie pled guilty to assault to severe injury and breaching a special condition imposed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in September 18 last year.

Mr Corr explained that in 2018, Ogilvie was convicted of domestically-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour towards the same woman.

The court also heard he has previously served a three-month prison sentence.

His solicitor Joe Mooney said Ogilvie – a coal merchant who works in Thornton – normally lives in Buckhaven with his mother.

He said: “She quite rightly said his behaviour could not be seen as indicative of love.

“He hangs onto that. He’s still in love with the complainer. That’s what he says to me.

“The background to most of this had been, I think, the relationship was quite good but Mr Ogilvie took drink and that led to argument – that’s gone beyond an argument.”

“I struggle to penetrate into his psyche about why we’ve got to this from someone who has no previous convictions for assault and no previous convictions on indictment.

“I’m not saying he’s an angel.”

Jailed

Sheriff Robert More jailed Ogilvie, who appeared by a video link from prison, for 20 months.

He also imposed a three year non-harassment order.

The sheriff pointed out had Ogilvie had a record for violence, the sentence would have been longer.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

