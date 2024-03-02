Dunfermline dog-walker makes Gladiators semi-final after second showdown with Dundee star

A dog-walker from Dunfermline has secured her place in the semi-final of Gladiators.

Kerry Wilson, 34, was one of the first contestants on the relaunch of the hit gameshow as it returned to TV screens in January.

Now the champion mountain biker has raced through to the semi-final after coming up against Gladiator Sabre – Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy – for the second time on Saturday night.

The pair faced each other in Hang Tough in the quarter-final, where Kerry was wrestled to the ground.

But she made it through five rounds to reach the Eliminator stage.

She earned enough points to get a six-second head-start in front of fellow contestant Betti Worth, 31.

And that was enough to keep her in front as she emerged victorious to seal her place in the semi-final.

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh after getting through, she said: “I’m super happy.

“I knew that I just had to push from the start.”

Kerry revealed back in January that it was her wife Amber who put her name forward for the show – calling her Gladiators experience “surreal”.