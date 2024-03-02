Dunfermline dog-walker makes Gladiators semi-final after second showdown with Dundee star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline dog-walker makes Gladiators semi-final after second showdown with Dundee star

Kerry Wilson, from Dunfermline, is into the latter stages of the hit gameshow.

By Chloe Burrell
Dundee's Sheli McCoy (left) and Kerry Wilson (right) speaking to Bradley Walsh on Gladiators.
Kerry Wilson came up against Gladiator Sabre for a second time on Saturday night. Image: BBC iPlayer

A dog-walker from Dunfermline has secured her place in the semi-final of Gladiators.

Kerry Wilson, 34, was one of the first contestants on the relaunch of the hit gameshow as it returned to TV screens in January.

Now the champion mountain biker has raced through to the semi-final after coming up against Gladiator Sabre – Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy – for the second time on Saturday night.

The pair faced each other in Hang Tough in the quarter-final, where Kerry was wrestled to the ground.

Kerry took on Sabre at Hang Tough. Image: BBC iPlayer

But she made it through five rounds to reach the Eliminator stage.

She earned enough points to get a six-second head-start in front of fellow contestant Betti Worth, 31.

And that was enough to keep her in front as she emerged victorious to seal her place in the semi-final.

Kerry was delighted to make the semi-final. Image: BBC iPlayer

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh after getting through, she said: “I’m super happy.

“I knew that I just had to push from the start.”

Kerry revealed back in January that it was her wife Amber who put her name forward for the show – calling her Gladiators experience “surreal”.

