Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Prison artwork will raise money for fellow military veterans

The paintings are the work of veterans serving sentences at Perth Prison and Castle Huntly

By Morag Lindsay
Perth prison governor Andy Hodge talking to one of the artists in front of a wall of paintings
Perth Prison governor Andy Hodge with one of the artists. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

An art exhibition with a difference will go ahead in Kinross later this month.

All of the paintings on display have been painted by military veterans in Perth Prison and Castle Huntly.

And proceeds from their sale will go to help other veterans in the community.

The Inside Out exhibition will feature 50-60 artworks.

It’s a collaboration between the Scottish Prison Service and veterans charity SSAFA.

And it follows the launch of the Art As Therapy project at Perth Prison last year.

Paintings on wall inside Perth Prison
Just a tiny selection of the Perth Prison artwork. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Most of the artists had not picked up a paintbrush since their schooldays.

With no access to the outside world, they have had to rely on memory or imagination for ideas.

But all have benefited from the chance to learn new skills and develop a sense of self-worth.

Prisoners say painting has helped them to combat the monotony of life behind bars, as well as soothing their mental health.

Perth Prison governor Andy Hodge said selling their work in aid of SSAFA was a way for the veterans to prove they can still be of service to society.

Perth Prison Governor Andy Hodge
Perth Prison governor Andy Hodge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“A lot of veterans don’t know what support is available to them – in prison and in the community” he said.

“For the veterans here, this is a way of giving something back.”

‘A veteran is a veteran – in prison or the community’

Former members of the armed forces make up about 3% of the prison population.

There’s a veterans office at Perth to ensure they get the support they’re entitled to.

SSAFA volunteers hold fortnightly clinics, offering practical and emotional support.

Andy Middlemiss, SSAFA Perth and Kinross branch chairman and a former soldier, said the Art As Therapy project had been a roaring success.

Andy Hodge and Andy Middlemiss standing in front of a wall of paintings at Perth Prison
Andy Hodge and Andy Middlemiss at the Inside Out exhibition in Perth Prison. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It has been great therapy for them, and it’s great to see how they have engaged with it,” he said.

“A veteran is a veteran to us, whether they’re in prison or in the community.”

The Inside Out artwork is currently hanging in Perth Prison.

It will go on display at St Pauls, Muirs, Kinross on March 16-17, from 10am to 3pm both days.

Some of the artists are now at Castle Huntly open prison, and are hoping to attend the show.

All proceeds from the sale of their paintings will go to support SSAFA’s work with military veterans across Scotland.

