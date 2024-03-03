Holy Goat Brewing: Dundee sour beer firm owners on finding taste for business success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holy Goat Brewing: Dundee sour beer firm owners on finding taste for business success

The business specialises in the production of mixed-fermentation and wood-aged beers.

By Ian Forsyth
Johnny Horn and James Scanlan of, Holy Goat Brewing in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Johnny Horn and James Scanlan of, Holy Goat Brewing in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A young Dundee brewery specialising in the production of mixed-fermentation and wood-aged beers has its eye on substantially increasing sales to markets abroad.

Holy Goat Brewing was started in the last quarter of 2020 by Johnny Horn and James Scanlan.

Johnny had previously been a brewer at Hanging Bat Brew Co and 71 Brewing and was co-founder/brewer at Vault City Brewing.

James had worked in the games industry and also in sound production for TV and movies.

The brewery is based in the city’s Mid Wynd, where the third member of the team is Gary Stewart.

Brewers James Scanlan, Gary Stewart, and Johnny Horn make a wide range of flavourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Johnny spoke about the opportunity seen in the market for starting up the venture.

He said: “I had experience with brewing mixed-fermentation style beers and had discovered unique and flavourful ways of working with wild yeast and bacteria.

“These had been tested in various prior breweries and there was clearly a demand for these mixed-fermentation sour beers in the market.

“Mixed fermentation refers to the use of unconventional yeasts and bacteria in brewing, which allows production of beers with unique character.

“Most other breweries were unable to produce such beer styles as they could risk infecting the clean/regular beers with more difficult to work with wild yeasts.”

So how did Holy Goat Brewing’s unusual name come about?

Johnny explained: “It references the wild cultures which the brewery specialises in using.

“The flavours these wild yeast produce can even sometimes be described as goaty/funky/wild.

“It also has heavy-metal connotations and that is an important part of the identity of the brewery.”

Johnny said that initial pre-sale packs, which included six beers and a T-shirt, had been very good.

“Those batches of beers sold out quickly. Since then, we have gradually increased our production capacity to fill an ever-growing demand for our beer, though keeping some limits so that the market does not get saturated.

Some of the Holy Goat beers with colourful labels. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Two of the bestsellers among the mixed-fermentation beers are Holy Mountain, a sour cherry beer, and Astral Destiny, a raspberry sour beer.

The firm also produces stouts regularly, and imperial stouts like Emperors Hand, a 14% whisky-barrel-aged stout with smoked plums sold out instantly on release.

Markets for Holy Goat Brewing are individuals and smaller shops and bars.

The company already has customers all over the UK, while about a third of sales are export.

It has existing clients abroad in countries including the Netherlands, France, Scandinavia and Switzerland.

The venture also sends to locations further afield including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and the US.

Johnny said the biggest challenge faced by the business to date has been the jump in the cost of materials and energy.

“Price hikes across the board has made margins smaller for craft breweries if they want to remain competitively priced.”

Holy Goat Brewing had a good end to 2023 and, while last month was typically quiet, February saw steadily-increasing sales.

So what are expectations for the business in 2024?

Johnny said : “We are hopeful, and are focusing on growing the business into an additional warehouse unit, increasing production of our mixed-fermentation beers and our more typical beer styles like stouts, IPAs, and Belgian-style beers.”

He also explained what makes the firm stand out from rivals.

“Our beer production styles are almost completely unique to us, so we can produce flavours in our beers almost no other brewery can.

“Our branding is very stylised and artistic-focused. We’ve created a strong brand identity and have tied in our reliability for producing consistent stand-out beers.

“But there is no great secret of our success to date. Just hard work, perseverance and innovation.”

So what do the plans for the future include?

Johnny said: “An increased portfolio of products will give the brewery wider appeal and should increase sales across the board.

“We also wish to open our own taproom at some point in the next year or two if possible.

James Scanlan and Johnny Horn haven’t looked back after creating Holy Goat in October 2020. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are also seeing exports as a key area for growth at the moment too, and are focusing our efforts on this.

“Recently we sent our first shipment to the US and this has gone well, so building on this could see us able to produce significant volumes for that market.”

Conversation