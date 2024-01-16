Fifer Kerry hails Dundee Gladiator Sheli as she lifts lid on dream TV debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fifer Kerry hails Dundee Gladiator Sheli as she lifts lid on dream TV debut

The dog walker was 'blown away' after becoming one of the first contestants to appear on the rebooted BBC show.

By Ellidh Aitken
Kerry Wilson, a dog walker from Oakley, near Dunfermline, appearing on BBC's Gladiators.
Kerry was one of the first contestants to appear on the rebooted BBC show. Image: BBC iPlayer

The Fife contestant who became one of the first winners on the rebooted Gladiators series says life has been a “whirlwind” since the episode aired.

Kerry Wilson, a dog walker from Oakley, near Dunfermline, appeared as the BBC show returned on Saturday evening.

The revival was a hit with viewers as the broadcaster revealed more than six million people tuned in to watch the first episode live.

It saw Kerry beat fellow contestant Tasha – a school nurse from Ipswich – to make it through to the next round.

She has spoken about her experience and coming up against Gladiator Sabre – Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy.

Kerry Wilson on the first episode of the rebooted Gladiators series. Image: BBC iPlayer

Wife nominated dog walker for Gladiators reboot in secret

Kerry said it was her wife – Amber – who had first nominated her to take part in the series in secret.

She told The Courier: “Amber had mentioned it to me before and I laughed it off.

“The next thing I knew I was making dinner one night and we got a phone call from one of the producers.

“I thought that she must have more faith in me than I do in myself.

“Then I thought, ‘why would I not want to give it a bash?'”

Having won her episode Kerry, a champion mountain biker, will appear again in the quarter-finals.

She came face-to-face with Gladiator Sabre – Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy – in one of her final games.

Kerry and Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy during the ‘Hang Tough’ game. Image: BBC iPlayer
Dundee Gladiator Sabre with host Bradley Walsh and Dunfermline contestant Kerry. Image: BBC iPlayer

Kerry said: “Hang Tough, where I was against Sabre, was my favourite challenge.

“It was amazing to see how they edited it.

“We [Kerry and Sheli] spoke a bit in the backstage area.

“She is so good, she stays in character the whole time – she stays as Sabre – you don’t get to see Sheli.

“I thought it was cool how they put Scottish against Scottish – I just had to stay up on the rings for long enough.”

Kerry, 34, lives with Amber and their two French Bulldogs in Oakley.

She started mountain biking in 2018 and became Scotland’s Elite Downhill Champion in 2021 and 2022.

‘I just had to tackle it straight on’

Filming for Gladiators took place in June 2023 – but Kerry hadn’t seen the final cut of the episode until it aired on TV on Saturday.

She said: “When the viewers saw it that’s when we saw it too.

“We were blown away – I was chuffed with it.

“The whole setup when we were filming was so good and we were looked after so well.

“It was unbelievable.

Kerry after beating the Eliminator circuit. Image: BBC iPlayer

“Every contender had such a level of fitness and strength in them.

“I thought I was going home – Tasha was so fit and so strong, I had to give it everything I had.

“On the Eliminator I got to the Travellator – which was my nemesis in training – and just shut my eyes and hoped.

“I just had to tackle it straight on.”

Kerry will appear on Gladiators again when the series reaches its quarter-finals later this year.

The show is available to watch every Saturday on BBC One and Player.

More from Fife

The A92 northbound near Cowdenbeath.
Roadworks set to cause disruption on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Former Fife Tory councillor Mick Green was found guilty of two charges. Image: Facebook.
Former Fife Tory councillor guilty of child sex attacks in Glenrothes
Samantha Corbiere.
Stallholder caused chaos and hit steward with car at Errol Sunday Market after 'theft'
The damage to St Andrews harbour gates can be clearly seen.
Storm-wrecked St Andrews Harbour gates removed for repair as pictures reveal extent of damage
The new Anstruther lifeboat will sail into port this spring.
Volunteers needed to crew Anstruther's new £2.5m lifeboat ahead of Spring arrival
Police Scotland.
Missing Fife girl, 13, last seen in Leven found 'safe and well'
Motorists faced long tailbacks after the crash closed the A92 at Freuchie for two hours.
A92 reopens at Freuchie after crash involving a lorry and car
The poll predicts a disappointing set of results for Humza Yousaf and the SNP. Image: PA
Poll predicts SNP wipe out in Fife at General Election
11
Snow in the South Inch, Perth
3 new snow and ice warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Police in Fife seized nearly 200 vehicles between January and October. Image: Alasdair Clark/DC Thomson
E-bikes, off-road motors and luxury cars among vehicles seized by Fife police

Conversation