Nine-month road closure near Dunkeld planned amid ongoing gas works

A rolling road closure will be in place for the majority of the year.

By Andrew Robson
The B898 turnoff from the A9
The B898 turnoff from the A9. Image: Google Street View

A nine-month rolling road closure is due to start near Dunkeld amid the ongoing gas pipeline works.

The third phase of the project to lay a new gas pipeline between Birnam and Logierait is set to begin in mid-February.

Work will start where the A9 meets the B898 and continue northwards in sections towards the Logierait Bridge.

A rolling road closure will be in place on the road for around nine months.

A diversion will be in place via the A9 and the A827 towards Little Ballinluig.

Birnam to Logierait gas works phrase three project map.
Birnam to Logierait phrase three project map. Image: SGN

Local access for residents will be maintained.

The works will follow the completion of phase two of the project which is currently on the A9.

SGN is replacing an existing pipeline which runs close to the River Tay and has been affected by erosion on the riverbank.

The project will guarantee gas supplies to thousands of homes and businesses in Birnam, Logierait, Dunkeld, Aberfeldy, and Pitlochry.

Gas works near Dunkeld set to cause more disruption

In 2023, politicians put pressure on SGN following lengthy delays on the A9 on the weekends and during Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest.

The work is being carried out on SGN’s behalf by its principal contractor Morrison Energy Services (MES).

SGN and MES are holding two drop-in sessions at Dalguise Village Hall, to help the community understand more about phase three of the project.

Residents and businesses are being invited to attend between 2pm and 7pm on January 17 and January 23.

