Horror over claims drivers and pedestrians ignoring Brechin Bridge ‘road closed’ barrier

Drivers and pedestrians are being told not to ignore closure signs on Brechin Bridge which experts said was left unfit by Storm Babet to even carry a cat.

It comes after a local councillor expressed horror over a report of a frustrated driver pulling a barrier aside to cross the bridge over the River South Esk.

The north pier of the bridge, which carries the A933 road from Arbroath into the town, suffered major damage in the October disaster.

Engineers said it had been “significantly weakened”.

They need to build a coffer dam around the bridge to carry out the vital repair of the north pier.

It was the worst hit part of the 19th century structure when Babet struck.

The South Esk torrent forced hundreds of nearby residents from their homes after breaching the Angus town’s £16m flood defences.

Councillor’s concern

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said she understood drivers’ frustration at the length of time the bridge could be out of action.

But she urgend people not to put their lives at risk by ignoring safety warnings.

“Brechin Bridge remains completely closed – and closed for a very good reason,” said Cllr Scott.

“This isn’t Angus Council trying to disrupt people’s daily lives in getting in and out of Brechin.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told that someone was seen pulling the fencing aside so they could drive across it.

“And I’ve regularly been asked if it is open to pedestrians.

“I think people wrongly believe it’s okay to walk or cycle across.

“After the bridge was inspected there was quite a lot of online comment on the council’s Facebook page about how long it would be closed for and whether it was safe for folk to walk across.

“Our own engineer said they wouldn’t let a cat across it – that tells people all they need to know.

“I get that people are frustrated, but Storm Babet did a lot of damage to the north pier.

“Hopefully we can get the weather window the engineers need to get the repair done.

“But until then I’d just make a plea to folk not to make any attempt to cross it, either by foot or bicycle – and especially not in a vehicle.”

Since the October storm, traffic has faced an official diversion via Montrose.

But minor roads around the town have seen an increase in traffic and further deterioration during severe weather such as Storm Gerrit in December.

A council update on the bridge repair plan is expected soon.