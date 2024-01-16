Horror over claims drivers and pedestrians ignoring Brechin Bridge ‘road closed’ barrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horror over claims drivers and pedestrians ignoring Brechin Bridge ‘road closed’ barrier

The bridge which carries the A933 over the River South Esk needs major repairs after Storm Babet.

By Graham Brown
Brechin Bridge was weakened by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Bridge was weakened by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Drivers and pedestrians are being told not to ignore closure signs on Brechin Bridge which experts said was left unfit by Storm Babet to even carry a cat.

It comes after a local councillor expressed horror over a report of a frustrated driver pulling a barrier aside to cross the bridge over the River South Esk.

The north pier of the bridge, which carries the A933 road from Arbroath into the town, suffered major damage in the October disaster.

Engineers said it had been “significantly weakened”.

Damage to the central pier of Brechin Bridge. Image: Paul Reid

They need to build a coffer dam around the bridge to carry out the vital repair of the north pier.

It was the worst hit part of the 19th century structure when Babet struck.

The South Esk torrent forced hundreds of nearby residents from their homes after breaching the Angus town’s £16m flood defences.

Councillor’s concern

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said she understood drivers’ frustration at the length of time the bridge could be out of action.

But she urgend people not to put their lives at risk by ignoring safety warnings.

“Brechin Bridge remains completely closed – and closed for a very good reason,” said Cllr Scott.

“This isn’t Angus Council trying to disrupt people’s daily lives in getting in and out of Brechin.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told that someone was seen pulling the fencing aside so they could drive across it.

“And I’ve regularly been asked if it is open to pedestrians.

“I think people wrongly believe it’s okay to walk or cycle across.

Brechin councillor Jill Scott
Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“After the bridge was inspected there was quite a lot of online comment on the council’s Facebook page about how long it would be closed for and whether it was safe for folk to walk across.

“Our own engineer said they wouldn’t let a cat across it – that tells people all they need to know.

“I get that people are frustrated, but Storm Babet did a lot of damage to the north pier.

“Hopefully we can get the weather window the engineers need to get the repair done.

“But until then I’d just make a plea to folk not to make any attempt to cross it, either by foot or bicycle – and especially not in a vehicle.”

Since the October storm, traffic has faced an official diversion via Montrose.

But minor roads around the town have seen an increase in traffic and further deterioration during severe weather such as Storm Gerrit in December.

A council update on the bridge repair plan is expected soon.

Conversation