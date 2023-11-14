Brechin Bridge to stay shut after being “significantly weakened” by Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin Bridge to stay shut after being “significantly weakened” by Storm Babet

Angus Council admit they have no idea at present when the key crossing over the River South Esk will be repaired.

By Graham Brown
Damage to the central pier of Brechin Bridge. Image: Paul Reid
Damage to the central pier of Brechin Bridge. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council says it cannot give a timeline on how long vital repairs to Brechin Bridge will take.

The A933 crossing over the South Esk bore the brunt of Storm Babet as the river smashed through the town’s £16 million flood defences last month.

A tree still wedged into the damaged stonework is a reminder of the force of nature which forced hundreds of people from their homes in River Street.

Engineers inspected the bridge at the end of last week.

Emergency services rescuing people in Brechin
Emergency services rescuing people in Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The council described damage to the stonework on the central pier as “minor”.

But investigations uncovered significant erosion to the north pier on the Brechin side.

And that will require a major – and lengthy – repair.

Coffer dam operation

The council said: “We will need to reinforce the existing foundation.

“This means building a watertight area around the pier (a coffer-dam) while the work is undertaken, which will take some time.

“Obviously, this is going to be a significant challenge while river levels and water volume remain so high.

“We are unable to give a timeline for when this work will start, or how long it will take to complete.”

The oldest part of the bridge dates back to the 13th century, before it was widened in the late 1700s.

Brechin Bridge
The A933 bridge will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Image: Paul Reid

“We do recognise this is a major route within Brechin and its closure is causing significant inconvenience to many people.

“This work will be prioritised as soon as it is safe to do so.

“In the meantime, this bridge must remain closed as it is significantly weakened at present.”

The bridge is the main route into Brechin for traffic coming from Arbroath.

It comes after the revelation a flood taskforce set up in the wake of Storm Babet has yet to meet.

And Angus Council chiefs are waiting on answers over the level of funding which will be delivered to assist the multi-million pound repair and recovery operation in Brechin and the wider Angus.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Forfar town centre taxi ranks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Decision on Angus taxi fares increase pushed down the road after council cock-up
Angela Addis caused the death by careless driving of Jon Marsh.
Tayside teacher admits killing popular biker in crash near Dundee
Comedian and real life farmer Jim Smith
Comedian and farmer Jim Smith to turn on Brechin's Christmas lights
Kelly Schafer.
Montrose and Scotland curling great coming home to compete in World Championship for CANADA
A ScotRail train.
Dundee to Aberdeen railway line reopens after track defect
The crash happened on Dundee Road in Forfar. Image: Google Maps
Woman taken to hospital after crash in Forfar
John Stewart admitted selling stolen GPS trackers used for agricultural work. Image: Shutterstock.
Hapless eBay seller from Fife tried to shift £50,000 of stolen GPS trackers using…
Bon Scott at Wembley with AC/DC in 1979. Image: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock
AC/DC fans hope to take Kirriemuir hero Bon Scott to Christmas No1
Passengers have complained that the 73 Stagecoach bus has been cancelled almost every day. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee passengers hit out as series of Stagecoach 73 buses cancelled
Edzell junction on the A90 northbound carriageway
A90 northbound traffic brought to a standstill after one-vehicle crash

Conversation