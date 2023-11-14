Decision on Angus taxi fares increase pushed down the road after council cock-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Decision on Angus taxi fares increase pushed down the road after council cock-up

Council licensing chiefs forgot to invite the taxi trade to a meeting set to discuss a possible rise in Angus fares.

By Graham Brown
Forfar town centre taxi ranks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar town centre taxi ranks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A decision on whether Angus taxi fares will go up has been delayed after council bosses forgot to ask local operators to a meeting to decide on any possible hike.

Licensing chiefs held their hands up to the human error.

But while a couple of cabbies managed to take up a late invite, councillors decided it was not fair to drive through change without everyone having their say.

Consultation divides taxi trade

The regular fares review has already gone out to consultation.

And the prospect of a rise has split local drivers and operators.

Some claim any increase could be a “fatal blow” to businesses already struggling to survive.

And they do not want to heap more pain on passengers battling the cost of living crisis.

taxi sign
There are mixed views over a fares rise in Angus. Image: DC Thomson

Others say a rise is necessary to keep up with the cost of running vehicles and things like insurance.

Arbroath taxi firms want the status quo to remain.

Forfar and Carnoustie operators back the idea of increases of around 4% – up to 10% for evenings and weekends.

‘Oversight’ emerges at key meeting

The council’s civic licensing committee was due to decide on any fares increase.

However, officials admitted that local operators were not invited until the very last minute due to a blunder.

Forfar taxi boss Mitch Murray – who favours an increase – was one of those unable to attend at short notice.

Committee convener George Meechan told the morning meeting: “Unfortunately, due to an oversight, operators were not informed of the opportunity to attend until late last night.”

He backed a deferral.

“In the interests of natural justice, we want to be seen to hear everything on it,” he said.

Montrose SNP colleague Kenny Braes added: “Especially since there is a difference of opinion, it is absolutely essential they (the operators) have the opportunity to come to the meeting and make their point of view.”

But Forfar Conservative Ross Greig wanted the fares review to be debated.

“The fares (we set) are the maximum operators could charge,” he said.

“If it’s up to the individual operator to decide whether they charge up to that level, I don’t see any reason why we can’t go ahead and set these.”

Councillors voted to defer it to a special meeting of the committee on December 5.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “It’s been an unfortunate error.

“I would like to think we are pulling out all the stops to make sure we do this with complete transparency so that everybody feels comfortable with it.”

What is on the table?

The main Angus tariffs are:

Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm: £4.03 for first mile, £6.31 (two miles), £8.58 (three miles) rising to £35.91 (15 miles)

Nights and weekends: £4.97 (first mile), £7.55 (two miles), £10.14 (three miles) rising to £41.13 (15 miles).

There are different rates for Christmas and New Year.

Forfar Taxi Company want to see the daytime tariff rise to £4.32 for the first mile, and an evening/weekend rise to £5.17.

But the firm says fares for longer trips should be reduced, by up to 8%.

Lorimer Cabs in Carnoustie propose a similar daytime rise, and a 10% evening/weekend increase to £5.45.

 

 

Conversation