Angus taxi trade split over possible fares hike

Some operators fear an increase in Angus taxi fares could be a "fatal blow" to their trade as they struggle to survive.

By Graham Brown
Angus taxi fares could be set to rise. Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.
Angus taxi fares could be set to rise. Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.

Angus taxi operators are going in different directions over the idea of a fares increase.

The current rates are due to be reviewed by councillors this week.

But some operators have warned an increase could be a “fatal blow” to their already fragile livelihood.

Others say a rise is needed to survive.

It’s led to a split in opinion and a suggestions ranging from the status quo to increases of up to 8% for some shorter journeys.

What are the current rates?

The main Angus tariffs are:

Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm: £4.03 for first mile, £6.31 (two miles), £8.58 (three miles) rising to £35.91 (15 miles)

Nights and weekends: £4.97 (first mile), £7.55 (two miles), £10.14 (three miles) rising to £41.13 (15 miles).

There are different rates for Christmas and New Year.

Proposals for increases

Forfar Taxi Company want to see the daytime tariff rise to £4.32 for the first mile, and an evening/weekend rise to £5.17.

But the firm says fares for longer trips should be reduced, by up to 8%.

Lorimer Cabs in Carnoustie propose a similar daytime rise, and a 10% evening/weekend increase to £5.45.

However, Arbroath operators have submitted a combined response in support of a freeze.

They say: “We all agree that a fares increase would be a fatal blow to the taxi trade as it stands.

“Things are bad enough for the us at this time.”

Forfar town centre taxi ranks.
Taxi ranks in Forfar town centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Another said: “I am not wanting the taxi fares to go up as people are looking after their pennies for Christmas.

“It is just around the corner so I would rather keep the taxi fares as they are.

“The main reason for ‘no change’ is that diesel per litre was 18p more expensive and petrol 10p per litre more expensive when we last increased the fares.

“It would seem unfair to increase fares at this time, and with everyone still dealing with the cost of living crisis this may actually decrease our trade and make us worse off.”

Angus civic licensing councillors will make a decision on the issue at their meeting on Thursday.

