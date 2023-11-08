Former Fife police officer faces second jail term for historic abuse of air cadet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Fife police officer faces second jail term for historic abuse of air cadet

Colin Fowler was sentenced to four and a half years in 2018 for abusing boys and could return to prison after being convicted again.

By Dave Finlay
Colin Fowler faces a second prison sentence for child abuse.
Colin Fowler faces a second prison sentence for child abuse.

A former policeman is facing jail for a second time after carrying out sex attacks on a teenage air cadet more than 40 years ago.

Colin Fowler carried out two indecent assaults after inviting the boy to his then-home in Anstruther and offering him drink.

Fowler, now aged 81, was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment in 2018 for sex offences against two other victims who he plied with drink and molested after meeting them through the air training corps.

He was released on licence in 2021.

Befriended and abused cadets

Fowler was working for Fife Constabulary at the time of the crimes and served as a cadet leader at RAF Pitreavie in Dunfermline.

He had denied carrying out sex attacks on the two former cadets at his 2018 trial but was unanimously found guilty of committing the crimes against the youths, who were aged between 13 and 16 at the time.

Fowler appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier this week where he pled guilty to two further offences against the third victim.

He admitted carrying out two indecent assaults between January and December 1982 at his former home in East Green, Anstruther.

Advocate depute Eric Robertson told the court on Wednesday Fowler is a retired police officer and receives a police pension.

Colin Fowler
Colin Fowler.

The prosecutor said Fowler’s previous offending was “directly analogous” to the latest charges as the victims were all befriended by him while they were involved with the cadets and he would supply them with alcohol after inviting them to his home and sharing a bed with them.

Mr Robertson said the latest complainer was aged 17 or 18 at the time Fowler subjected him to abuse after inviting him to his home to show him a Scottish fishing village.

He said the victim knew Fowler’s connection with the police and did not think he would be believed if he told anyone what had happened.

The prosecutor said he did call Dunfermline police station in the 1980s to report Fowler but did not receive a call back.

He said he had the feeling his report was not being taken seriously at the time.

Abuser’s health conditions

Mr Robertson said Fowler caused the victim “anguish, depression and difficulty finding enjoyment in life”.

He found out the accused had been convicted of offences against other boys and contacted Police Scotland in 2020..

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC said Fowler has health difficulties, including Parkinson’s disease.

He said: “Parkinson’s means the ability to reach back four decades or more in his memory has not been straightforward.”

He said that his client, of Harbourlea, Anstruther, now lives in sheltered accommodation and asked that his bail be continued ahead of a sentencing hearing next month.

The judge, Lord Armstrong, called for a background report to be prepared and continued bail.

Fowler was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and is due to be sentenced on December 1 at the High Court in Glasgow.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sean McPhee.
Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull
David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip
Douglas Giblin.
Sinister Fife stalker stole ashes of Dundee partner's dead dog during years of abuse
Ronald Graham will be sentenced next month.
Angus school IT technician arrested at work after child abuse images found on home…
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cheesecake thief's racist rant
Matthew Grigg.
Fife man on curfew after paedophile hunter sting
Matthew Birch
Fife teacher struck off for failing to report rapist colleague's sexual contact with pupil
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Threats Picture shows; Kieran Carvill. Glasgow. Supplied by Facebook Date; 06/11/2023
Celtic fan threatened Perth shopkeeper en route to Ross County game and said: ‘We…
Brown repeatedly targeted shops in Dunfermline's Kingsgate.
Prolific Fife thief stole up to £5k of goods in 20 shop raids