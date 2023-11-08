Steading in beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside overlooking River Tay on the market for £650k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Steading in beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside overlooking River Tay on the market for £650k

The five-bedroom property has three public rooms and an attic studio.

By Chloe Burrell
Balarchibald Steading overlooks the beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside. Image: Bell Ingram
Balarchibald Steading overlooks the beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside. Image: Bell Ingram

A steading set in the beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom Balarchibald Steading is in Ballechin, between Logierait and Grandtully.

The south-facing property boasts amazing views of the surrounding hills and fields and of the River Tay below.

Entry to the property is through a garden room which has an exposed stone wall and a glazed door through to a hallway with a tiled floor.

Entry to Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry is through a garden room.
Entry to the property is through a garden room. Image: Bell Ingram
Hallway of Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The hallway of the property is tiled. Image: Bell Ingram
The sitting room at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The sitting room has a wood-burning stove set in a stone fireplace. Image: Bell Ingram

Off the hallway is the sitting room, which features a wood-burning stove set in a stone fireplace.

There is access to the rear garden along with another door leading to an inner hall.

Through that hall is a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room and toilet.

Also off the inner hallway is a study with further garden access.

The inner hallway at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The inner hallway leads through to a double bedroom. Image: Bell Ingram
A double bedroom at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The double bedroom on the ground floor has an en-suite shower room and toilet. Image: Bell Ingram
Study at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The study has a glazed door leading out to the garden. Image: Bell Ingram

On the other side of the hall is a large open-plan kitchen/diner.

There is a partly glazed stable door out to a paved terrace and front driveway.

The ground floor also has a handy utility room and access to a garage.

The kitchen at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The kitchen has an Aga cooker and separate Companion Aga. Image: Bell Ingram
Kitchen at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The kitchen has a central island. Image: Bell Ingram
Dining area at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The dining area has a wood-burning stove. Image: Bell Ingram
Utility room at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The utility room. Image: Bell Ingram

On the first floor, there are three further double bedrooms and one single bedroom.

The dual-aspect main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.

The house is completed with an attic studio on the top floor.

The garden lawns and patios provide the ideal spaces to soak in those captivating countryside views.

Main bedroom at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The main bedroom on the first floor has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Bell Ingram
The house has five bedrooms. Image: Bell Ingram
Paved area out the front of Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The patio. Image: Bell Ingram
The back garden at Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The garden has amazing south-facing views. Image: Bell Ingram
Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
The steading has a stunning countryside setting. Image: Bell Ingram
Balarchibald Steading in Pitlochry.
Balarchibald Steading is surrounded by fields. Image: Bell Ingram
Views over the River Tay. Image: Bell Ingram

Balarchibald Steading is being marketed by Bell Ingram for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a two-bedroom bungalow overlooking Loch Tay is on the market at offers over £395,000.

And an idyllic cottage next to the River Tay in Aberfeldy is also up for sale.

More from Property

This handsome house is one of two on the same street in the TSPC top 10 for October.
TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in October
House for sale at Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews
Inside quirky St Andrews home back on the market for nearly £1 million
The Old Stables five-is set in one acre of landscaped grounds and has its own BBQ hut.
Converted Fife stables with own BBQ hut on edge of Devilla Forest up for…
Invertay in Fearnan is a stone's throw from Loch Tay. Image: Galbraith
For sale: Perthshire bungalow just yards from bank of Loch Tay
Door opening up to an empty flat with key in lock.
Help for tenants, landlords and letting agents to prevent homelessness in Fife
Carly Gilchrist and son Hamish.
Dundee Renovation Journeys: 'I didn't have a ceiling for 8 months'
The striking kitchen extension at 8 Bells Wynd.
Kingsbarns house is virtually off-grid thanks to solar panels, Tesla Powerwall and air source…
The property at Littlewood Gardens has views across Montrose Basin. Image: Yopa
For sale: £400k home with amazing views over Montrose Basin
This five-bedroom property in Kinnesswood, Kinross-shire, is on the market.
Kinross-shire home overlooking Loch Leven on the market for £455k
The cottage is a stone's throw from St Andrews Castle. Image: Rettie
Beautiful 3-bedroom cottage a stone's throw from St Andrews Castle for sale - but…

Conversation