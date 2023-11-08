Steading in beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside overlooking River Tay on the market for £650k

A steading set in the beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom Balarchibald Steading is in Ballechin, between Logierait and Grandtully.

The south-facing property boasts amazing views of the surrounding hills and fields and of the River Tay below.

Entry to the property is through a garden room which has an exposed stone wall and a glazed door through to a hallway with a tiled floor.

Off the hallway is the sitting room, which features a wood-burning stove set in a stone fireplace.

There is access to the rear garden along with another door leading to an inner hall.

Through that hall is a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room and toilet.

Also off the inner hallway is a study with further garden access.

On the other side of the hall is a large open-plan kitchen/diner.

There is a partly glazed stable door out to a paved terrace and front driveway.

The ground floor also has a handy utility room and access to a garage.

On the first floor, there are three further double bedrooms and one single bedroom.

The dual-aspect main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.

The house is completed with an attic studio on the top floor.

The garden lawns and patios provide the ideal spaces to soak in those captivating countryside views.

Balarchibald Steading is being marketed by Bell Ingram for offers over £650,000.

