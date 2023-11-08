Mugstock Festival seeks consent from Perth and Kinross Council to run event in 2024

Mugstock Festival is hoping to make a return in 2024 on the grounds of Strathallan Castle, near Auchterarder.

The music and merriment festival – first held in 2015 – hoped to move to the former T in the Park site in 2020. However, the event was called off due to Covid restrictions.

The festival was due to return to the site this year, but the festival was cancelled due to sluggish ticket sales.

But Mugstock is set to be back in 2024 after organisers applied for a three-year public entertainment licence.

Additionally, they have applied for a licence to operate a market for 12 to 50 stalls at the festival.

A Perth and Kinross Council meeting on November 13 will decide the fate of the festival.

Despite this, tickets are already on sale for the 2024 festival set to take place from Friday. August 2 to Monday, August 5.

Locals object to Mugstock return

However, there have been some objections to the plans for the music festival to return.

One objector wrote: “My specific opposition is to the overnight camping element of this festival given the tragic history of this site during the short tenure of T in the Park.

“If the organisers could run it purely as a day ticket-only festival at least for one year to show their competence then that would be acceptable.”

Another objection read: “The disturbance to residents from amplified stage music and late-night traffic will be significant.

The comment added: “At a time when we are all being encouraged to be more planet friendly, we believe it is reprehensible to insinuate a music festival into a rural farming community under the guise of a charitably organised family fun event.”

Strathallan Castle event ‘a breath of fresh air’

However, there has been some support for the application too.

A resident of the nearby Strathallan Estate said: “Having been directly impacted by T in the Park, Mugstock and their festival plans have been a breath of fresh air.

“I have been very impressed with the care and thought around ensuring this is a festival open to everyone of all ages.

“As a local resident and business owner I have been impressed with their visibility too, to ensure everyone has a chance to share their concerns or queries.”

The 2023 event was cancelled less than two weeks before it was due to be held.

IIdlewild, Utah Saints and DJ Craig Charles had been set to perform.

The 2024 line-up includes Steg G and Friends, Katherine Aly and Mumbo Jumbo.