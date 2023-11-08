Mugstock Festival seeks consent from Perth and Kinross Council to run event in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Mugstock Festival seeks consent from Perth and Kinross Council to run event in 2024

The council will decide whether there is merit in the objections that have been raised.

By Andrew Robson
Mugstock festival is looking for a 2024 return.
Mugstock Festival is looking for a 2024 return. Image: Martin J Winderbank

Mugstock Festival is hoping to make a return in 2024 on the grounds of Strathallan Castle, near Auchterarder.

The music and merriment festival – first held in 2015 – hoped to move to the former T in the Park site in 2020. However, the event was called off due to Covid restrictions.

The festival was due to return to the site this year, but the festival was cancelled due to sluggish ticket sales.

But Mugstock is set to be back in 2024 after organisers applied for a three-year public entertainment licence.

Additionally, they have applied for a licence to operate a market for 12 to 50 stalls at the festival.

A Perth and Kinross Council meeting on November 13 will decide the fate of the festival.

Despite this, tickets are already on sale for the 2024 festival set to take place from Friday. August 2 to Monday, August 5.

Locals object to Mugstock return

However, there have been some objections to the plans for the music festival to return.

One objector wrote: “My specific opposition is to the overnight camping element of this festival given the tragic history of this site during the short tenure of T in the Park.

“If the organisers could run it purely as a day ticket-only festival at least for one year to show their competence then that would be acceptable.”

Festival goers at T in the Park at Strathallan Castle as Mugstock looks to return in 2024
T in the Park was previously held at the site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Another objection read: “The disturbance to residents from amplified stage music and late-night traffic will be significant.

The comment added: “At a time when we are all being encouraged to be more planet friendly, we believe it is reprehensible to insinuate a music festival into a rural farming community under the guise of a charitably organised family fun event.”

Strathallan Castle event ‘a breath of fresh air’

However, there has been some support for the application too.

A resident of the nearby Strathallan Estate said: “Having been directly impacted by T in the Park, Mugstock and their festival plans have been a breath of fresh air.

“I have been very impressed with the care and thought around ensuring this is a festival open to everyone of all ages.

“As a local resident and business owner I have been impressed with their visibility too, to ensure everyone has a chance to share their concerns or queries.”

The 2023 event was cancelled less than two weeks before it was due to be held.

IIdlewild, Utah Saints and DJ Craig Charles had been set to perform.

The 2024 line-up includes Steg G and Friends, Katherine Aly and Mumbo Jumbo.

More from Perth & Kinross

Hotel workers stand outside Fisher's Hotel, pitlochry, surrounding general manager Brian Wishart who is holding the 4-star status from VisitScotland
Pitlochry hotel rises from ashes to celebrate four-star status
The glider crashed onto Bishop Hill near Kinross.
Glider pilot 'escapes serious injury' after crash near Kinross
Wendy Taylor.
Perthshire's Wendy Taylor laid to rest as family praise Storm Babet rescue efforts
Simon Howie, standing next to a sign which reads Simon Howie
Simon Howie wind turbine plan sparks anger among Dunning neighbours
Attila Sekerlioglu as a St Johnstone player and during his appearance at Slainte Bar, Perth on Saturday.
St Johnstone cult hero delights different kind of crowd on Perth return visit
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault
Newlyweds - Claire and Alasdair Macdonald with the Northern Lights.
Photographer reveals secrets of stunning shot of Northern Lights at Perthshire wedding
Rescue effort after glider crash at Bishop Hill, Kinnesswood.
Man taken to hospital after Perthshire glider crash
Tom Lewin paragliding in the air in the Swiss Alps.
Watch as Perthshire piper plays the pipes while paragliding in the Swiss Alps
From left to right: Malts and Spirits and The Rose House on St John Street in Perth.
Perth street buoyed by opening of floral café and premium spirits shop

Conversation