Keiller Centre boss ‘deeply disappointed’ as vandals smash up Dundee building

The manager of Dundee’s Keiller Centre has expressed her “deep disappointment” after the building was smashed up by vandals.

Significant damage was caused to the Chapel Street entrance late on Tuesday night during a 20-minute wrecking spree.

It is understood two people used large rocks to smash several glass panels shortly before midnight.

A major clean-up got under way in the early hours of the morning as police and offsite security arrived at the scene.

Vandalism ‘not a reflection of values and spirit of Keiller Centre’

Although nothing was taken, the entrance to the centre has been out of use and boarded up.

However, the centre remains open to the public.

Kathryn Rattray, manager of the Keiller Centre – who has been working to revive its fortunes – says despite the setback, she wants to create a welcoming and inclusive place.

She said: “These acts of vandalism are not a reflection of the values and spirit of the Keiller Centre.

“Our centre is a place where people come together to share ideas, collaborate on projects and engage in meaningful experiences.

“We are deeply disappointed by these incidents, but we are committed to creating a space that is welcoming and inclusive for all.

“We believe that positive change starts within our community.

“By creating a space where people can connect, learn, and grow, we hope to inspire others to make a positive impact in their own neighbourhoods and beyond.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50pm on Tuesday, officers attended reports of vandalism at a premises on Chapel Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”