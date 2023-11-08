Keiller Centre boss ‘deeply disappointed’ as vandals smash up Dundee building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Keiller Centre boss ‘deeply disappointed’ as vandals smash up Dundee building

Police are investigating after the centre was targeted late on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
The boarded-up entrance to the Keiller Centre in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The boarded-up entrance to the Keiller Centre in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The manager of Dundee’s Keiller Centre has expressed her “deep disappointment” after the building was smashed up by vandals.

Significant damage was caused to the Chapel Street entrance late on Tuesday night during a 20-minute wrecking spree.

It is understood two people used large rocks to smash several glass panels shortly before midnight.

A major clean-up got under way in the early hours of the morning as police and offsite security arrived at the scene.

Vandalism ‘not a reflection of values and spirit of Keiller Centre’

Although nothing was taken, the entrance to the centre has been out of use and boarded up.

However, the centre remains open to the public.

Kathryn Rattray, manager of the Keiller Centre – who has been working to revive its fortunes – says despite the setback, she wants to create a welcoming and inclusive place.

She said: “These acts of vandalism are not a reflection of the values and spirit of the Keiller Centre.

“Our centre is a place where people come together to share ideas, collaborate on projects and engage in meaningful experiences.

Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell run the Keiller Centre Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are deeply disappointed by these incidents, but we are committed to creating a space that is welcoming and inclusive for all.

“We believe that positive change starts within our community.

“By creating a space where people can connect, learn, and grow, we hope to inspire others to make a positive impact in their own neighbourhoods and beyond.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50pm on Tuesday, officers attended reports of vandalism at a premises on Chapel Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Brian Cox with Neil Forsyth.
Dundee actor Brian Cox to revive Bob Servant character for final time
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Eden Project Dundee Picture shows; Artist impressions of Eden Project . N/A. Supplied by Eden Project Date; Unknown
Eden Project Dundee: New images of multi-million pound attraction released
Sean McPhee.
Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull
David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip
The fire started at a house on Finlarig Place in Dundee.
Man injured after Dundee kitchen fire
Douglas Giblin.
Sinister Fife stalker stole ashes of Dundee partner's dead dog during years of abuse
Illustrations taken from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council
Redevelopment of Bell Street car park site takes step forward as £7m renovation plans…
9
The Polar Bear statue on Dundee's High Street. Image: Alistair Heather.
11 weird and wonderful statues in Dundee and the stories behind them
The deal will be available from selected stores on Wednesday. Image: Snappy Shopper
How to get four Clark's doughnuts for just 1p in Dundee
Strathmartine Hospital housing development street named after tragic teenager
Mum 'honoured and emotional' as street at ex-Dundee hospital site named after son who…
4

Conversation