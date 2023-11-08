Dundee actor Brian Cox to revive Bob Servant character for final time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee actor Brian Cox to revive Bob Servant character for final time

Two radio shows will mark the cheeseburger tycoon's retirement from public life.

By Chloe Burrell
Brian Cox with Neil Forsyth.
Brian Cox with author Neil Forsyth at the recording of the final Bob Servant radio shows. Image: Neil Forsyth/X

Dundee actor Brian Cox is to revive his role as Bob Servant one final time.

Cox famously portrayed the cheeseburger tycoon in BBC radio and TV series adapted from the books written by Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth.

The character is now being retired from public life – but not before a final two-part radio series airs, featuring Cox as Servant.

Lulu joins Brian Cox for final Bob Servant radio shows

The shows will see Servant looking back on his career alongside stars including singer Lulu – who has often been the target of his affections – Gary Tank Commander actor Greg McHugh, Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan, Rufus Jones and Jonathan Watson, who played Servant’s sidekick Frank featured in the TV series.

Cox said: “To once again have the opportunity to play Bob Servant is a great thrill.

“There are a handful of roles which are coveted by all actors, and playing the third most successful cheeseburger van operator in Dundee is certainly one of them.”

Brian Cox with Lulu.
Brian Cox with singer Lulu. Image: Neil Forsyth/X

Julie McKenzie, comedy and entertainment commissioner at BBC Radio 4, said: “After a bidding war between ourselves, Netflix and Channel 5, I’m delighted that Radio 4 secured this two-parter which finds Bob Servant on peppery, vigorous form as he approaches retirement and takes time to reflect on his many achievements and innate qualities.”

Speaking about the recording of the upcoming radio shows, Forsyth said: “It was a great joy to bring Bob Servant back to where he first began, bewildering the listeners of BBC radio.

“Brian slipped back into Bob’s moccasins as if he’d never taken them off, while Jonathan, Greg, Phyllis, Rufus and Lulu (that’s right, Lulu), provided wonderful support.

“What a way to go.”

Brian Cox as Bob Servant.
Brian Cox portrayed the burger van tycoon on television. Image: BBC

Episode one of Bob Servant Says Cheerio will air on BBC Radio 4 on December 27 at 11.30am with the final episode hitting the airwaves on January 3.

It comes as Servant’s most iconic moments are also set to feature in a new book, With My Head Held High: The Very Best of Bob Servant – which is to be released this month.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Dundee Bairns charity.

