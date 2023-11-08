Dundee actor Brian Cox to revive Bob Servant character for final time

Dundee actor Brian Cox is to revive his role as Bob Servant one final time.

Cox famously portrayed the cheeseburger tycoon in BBC radio and TV series adapted from the books written by Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth.

The character is now being retired from public life – but not before a final two-part radio series airs, featuring Cox as Servant.

Lulu joins Brian Cox for final Bob Servant radio shows

The shows will see Servant looking back on his career alongside stars including singer Lulu – who has often been the target of his affections – Gary Tank Commander actor Greg McHugh, Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan, Rufus Jones and Jonathan Watson, who played Servant’s sidekick Frank featured in the TV series.

Cox said: “To once again have the opportunity to play Bob Servant is a great thrill.

“There are a handful of roles which are coveted by all actors, and playing the third most successful cheeseburger van operator in Dundee is certainly one of them.”

Julie McKenzie, comedy and entertainment commissioner at BBC Radio 4, said: “After a bidding war between ourselves, Netflix and Channel 5, I’m delighted that Radio 4 secured this two-parter which finds Bob Servant on peppery, vigorous form as he approaches retirement and takes time to reflect on his many achievements and innate qualities.”

Speaking about the recording of the upcoming radio shows, Forsyth said: “It was a great joy to bring Bob Servant back to where he first began, bewildering the listeners of BBC radio.

“Brian slipped back into Bob’s moccasins as if he’d never taken them off, while Jonathan, Greg, Phyllis, Rufus and Lulu (that’s right, Lulu), provided wonderful support.

“What a way to go.”

Episode one of Bob Servant Says Cheerio will air on BBC Radio 4 on December 27 at 11.30am with the final episode hitting the airwaves on January 3.

It comes as Servant’s most iconic moments are also set to feature in a new book, With My Head Held High: The Very Best of Bob Servant – which is to be released this month.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Dundee Bairns charity.