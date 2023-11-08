STEVE FINAN: How will councils survive tax freeze? Try cutting chief executives’ salaries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: How will councils survive tax freeze? Try cutting chief executives’ salaries

"All council executives in Scotland get grossly inflated wages. Are they issued wheelbarrows (on expenses, obviously) to carry it home?"

Chief executives of Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus councils. Image: DC Thomson design
By Steve Finan

I noticed Angus Council last week appointed a new chief executive, Kathryn Lindsay.

Her salary will be, astoundingly, £128,000.

In Dundee, chief executive Greg Colgan was paid £158,800 in 2022/23.

Again, this figure is astounding.

There are a further five heads of departments in Dundee City Council paid more than £100,000.

Angus has another two executives paid more than £100,000 but a further seven on £96,800.

In Scotland, council executives’ pension contributions are listed separately from their salary.

I don’t know why this is.

Kathryn Lindsay is the new Angus Council CEO. Image: Angus Council

According to the Town Hall Rich List 2023, published by the Taxpayers’ Alliance, Mr Colgan had £27,215 paid into his pension pot, over and above his salary.

Ms Lindsay’s Angus predecessor, Margo Williamson, got £23,412 extra for her pension.

In total, Dundee’s council chief executive was given £187,000 last year.

That’s £15,250 a month.

Elected council leader John Alexander’s salary is less than a quarter of that. Yet he takes the flak when things go wrong or he fails to speak up for the city when he should.

Greg Colgan.

John, I am often critical of you and your mysteriously mute mob of myrmidons but you are grievously underpaid in comparison to your chief executive.

All council executives in Scotland get grossly inflated wages.

Are they issued wheelbarrows (on expenses, obviously) to carry it home?

Fife’s former CEO Steve Grimmond was paid (including pension payments) £213,918 last year.

Perth & Kinross’s Thomas Glen gets £161,000, as far as I can tell from the Rich List.

Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Compare those figures to an MP, who gets £86,000 a year, or an MSP on £67,000.

The First Minister gets £165,678.

The public deserve an explanation as to why the chief executive of Dundee’s local authority is worth more per year than the most senior political office in the land.

How do council chief executives earn their money?

In what way do these executives give value for money? When are they held accountable for their quality of work? What key performance indicators do they have to meet?

MPs or MSPs should raise questions in one or both parliaments. Better still, parties should have a manifesto pledge to slash these salaries by two thirds.

I suspect executives would attempt to deflect by claiming their pay is the “industry standard” or “going rate for the job”.

Well feel free to seek similar pay in the private sector, if you think you’re worth it.

I’m sure good replacement candidates will step up for a £60,000-a-year job, which is what should be paid.

Councils face a financial abyss next year, not helped by Mr Yousaf’s baffling freeze on council tax. Savage cuts to services are coming.

But top earners in local councils are getting a 3.88% pay rise – £5,580 for Dundee’s chief executive.

The government calculates a free (for pupil) school meal costs the government £2.41. Greg Colgan’s pay rise is 2,315 school meals.

Local chief executives – Kathryn Lindsay, Thomas Glen, Gregory Colgan and new Fife CEO Ken Gourlay – you aren’t worth all that money.

Volunteer to take a pay cut or speak up to justify why you’re worth your fat wage packet.

Ha, as if that’ll happen!

Conversation