Date revealed for Jeanfield Swifts’ clash with Clyde as Perth club seek more Scottish Cup glory

If Swifts win they will be in the fourth round with the Premiership big boys.

By Eric Nicolson
The Jeanfield dressing room celebrations.
The Jeanfield dressing room celebrations after thrashing Elgin City. Image: Brian Roper.

Jeanfield Swifts’ third round Scottish Cup tie against Clyde has been set for Friday, November 24.

Their League Two opponents play at Hamilton Accies’ ground and the match will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Swifts, of the East of Scotland Premier Division, thrashed Elgin City 6-0 recently to make it past the second round for the first time in the Perth club’s history.

If they can complete a double against League Two strugglers, they will be in the hat when the Premiership sides enter the competition.

Admission for the Clyde game is £12 and £6.

