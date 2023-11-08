Date revealed for Jeanfield Swifts’ clash with Clyde as Perth club seek more Scottish Cup glory

Jeanfield Swifts’ third round Scottish Cup tie against Clyde has been set for Friday, November 24.

Their League Two opponents play at Hamilton Accies’ ground and the match will kick-off at 7.45pm.

🏆 Elgin City make swift exit to Jeanfield In the latest episode of BBC Scotland's journey through this season's Scottish Cup, Jeanfield Swifts pull of a major shock against Elgin City.#BBCFootball #ScottishCup @jeanfieldsfc pic.twitter.com/ZK1tmJuKtx — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) October 31, 2023

Swifts, of the East of Scotland Premier Division, thrashed Elgin City 6-0 recently to make it past the second round for the first time in the Perth club’s history.

If they can complete a double against League Two strugglers, they will be in the hat when the Premiership sides enter the competition.

Admission for the Clyde game is £12 and £6.