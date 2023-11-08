For sale: Three-storey Fife home with views over the River Tay and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Three-storey Fife home with views over the River Tay and Dundee

The detached property on Forgan Street in Newport-on-Tay has five bedrooms.

By Neil Henderson
An external image of the detached house.
The house has views of the Tay and Dundee. Image: Rettie

A five-bedroom Fife house with views over the River Tay towards Dundee has gone on the market.

The detached property on Forgan Street in Newport-on-Tay is spread over three storeys.

Many parts of the house and gardens enjoy vistas over the estuary including the Tay bridges.

The ground floor features a kitchen, with space for dining, a utility room and a south-facing sunroom to the rear.

An aerial view of the house and gardens.
An aerial view of the house and gardens. Image: Rettie
The detached five-bed property in Newport on Tay.
The detached property is in Newport-on-Tay. Image: Rettie
The entrance hallway with stairs to the upper and lower floors. Image: Rettie
The Kitchen and dining space.
The kitchen and dining space. Image: Rettie
A contemporary kitchen.
The kitchen is modern. Image: Rettie
The amazing sunhouse.
The ground floor features a sunroom. Image: Rettie
A stunning view of the garden from the sunhouse.
A stunning view of the garden from the sunroom. Image: Rettie

The main living space is on the first floor, where there is a large living room, overlooking the water and the city beyond.

It also has a separate dining room, two bedrooms and a WC.

Meanwhile, the lower ground floor provides most of the accommodation with three further bedrooms including an en-suite, a separate family bathroom and plenty of storage.

Living room.
The living room. Image: Rettie
The generous sized living room.
The spacious living room is on the first floor. Image: Rettie
Another view of the living room.
The room boasts views across the Tay. Image: Rettie
The separate dining room
The separate dining room on the first floor. Image: Rettie
The master bedroom comes with en suite.
Three of the five bedrooms are on the lower ground floor. Image: Rettie
Another of the bedrooms
Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Rettie
A third bedroom.
A bright bedroom with more amazing views. Image: Rettie
The family sized bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
En suite bathroom.
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
Study.
A room in use as a study. Image: Rettie

The property, built in 1989, comes with well-maintained gardens featuring a range of shrubs and plants, along with a greenhouse.

There is also a large separate garage and workshop.

Overall, the property has nearly 2,700 sq ft of living space.

The large well stocked garden.
The colourful garden. Image: Rettie
A view of the patio and garden.
A view of the patio and garden. Image: Rettie
Another view of the garden.
The garden is filled with shrubs and plants. Image: Rettie
Newport on Tay home offers spectacular view across the Tay to Dundee and beyond.
Amazing views over the Tay towards Dundee. Image: Rettie
An aerial view of the location in Newport on Tay.
The house in Newport-on-Tay is not far from the water. Image: Rettie

Rettie is marketing the house in Newport-on-Tay at offers over £595,000.

There are other chances to snap up homes near the River Tay, including this steading in the beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside.

An Aberfeldy cottage nestled on the banks of the river is also on the market.

