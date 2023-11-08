For sale: Three-storey Fife home with views over the River Tay and Dundee

A five-bedroom Fife house with views over the River Tay towards Dundee has gone on the market.

The detached property on Forgan Street in Newport-on-Tay is spread over three storeys.

Many parts of the house and gardens enjoy vistas over the estuary including the Tay bridges.

The ground floor features a kitchen, with space for dining, a utility room and a south-facing sunroom to the rear.

The main living space is on the first floor, where there is a large living room, overlooking the water and the city beyond.

It also has a separate dining room, two bedrooms and a WC.

Meanwhile, the lower ground floor provides most of the accommodation with three further bedrooms including an en-suite, a separate family bathroom and plenty of storage.

The property, built in 1989, comes with well-maintained gardens featuring a range of shrubs and plants, along with a greenhouse.

There is also a large separate garage and workshop.

Overall, the property has nearly 2,700 sq ft of living space.

Rettie is marketing the house in Newport-on-Tay at offers over £595,000.

