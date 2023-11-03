Fife Council leader: SNP council tax announcement has ‘damaged relationships’

The First Minister’s council tax freeze announcement has damaged relationships with local authorities, according to Fife Council’s leader.

David Ross, who leads the minority Labour administration, said the move “flies in the face” of a recently-signed agreement to forge stronger partnerships between local and national government.

First Minister Humza Yousaf revealed the Scottish Government plan at the SNP party conference in Aberdeen last month.

He has since said the freeze will be fully-funded to ensure councils can maintain local services.

However, solid details have yet to emerge.

Mr Ross now intends to write to the Scottish Government to express the council’s “extreme anger and disappointment” over the substance and the way it was announced.

He was backed by Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors, despite the “astonishment” of SNP members.

‘No doubt it has damaged relationships’

The council leader raised the issue during a discussion of Fife’s 2023-24 revenue monitoring report.

Mr Ross said there had been no discussion with local government before Mr Yousaf’s announcement.

And he added: “There’s no doubt it has damaged the relationship between central and local governments.

“This should be a decision for local councils based on local circumstances and not for the Scottish Government to impose from the centre.

“The issue of full funding is completely uncertain at this stage. We need more clarity on what that actually means.”

He said, meanwhile, Fife Council had been considering a 3% council tax rise.

SNP claim ‘it’s just as well First minister stepped in’

SNP councillors voted against the drafting of a letter and criticised the “blatant politicisation” of a simple revenue monitoring report.

Rosyth councillor Brian Goodall said: “This report is no place for politicisation.

“This is going to be seen by the public as you trying to block the freeze.”

And Markinch member John Beare added: “If we’re in the middle of a cost of living crisis and the council is contemplating increases like this, maybe it’s just as well that the First Minister stepped in.”

Despite SNP opposition, Cllr Ross’ proposal was approved 13 to 9.

The letter will also insist that funding for the freeze should be enough to protect local services and provide a fair pay rise for staff.