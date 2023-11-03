Fife Council leader: SNP council tax announcement has ‘damaged relationships’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council leader: SNP council tax announcement has ‘damaged relationships’

Labour leader David Ross says there is "extreme anger and disappointment'.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The First Minister’s council tax freeze announcement has damaged relationships with local authorities, according to Fife Council’s leader.

David Ross, who leads the minority Labour administration, said the move “flies in the face” of a recently-signed agreement to forge stronger partnerships between local and national government.

First Minister Humza Yousaf revealed the Scottish Government plan at the SNP party conference in Aberdeen last month.

First Minister Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf made the council tax announcement at the SNP conference.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He has since said the freeze will be fully-funded to ensure councils can maintain local services.

However, solid details have yet to emerge.

Mr Ross now intends to write to the Scottish Government to express the council’s “extreme anger and disappointment” over the substance and the way it was announced.

He was backed by Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors, despite the “astonishment” of SNP members.

‘No doubt it has damaged relationships’

The council leader raised the issue during a discussion of Fife’s 2023-24 revenue monitoring report.

Mr Ross said there had been no discussion with local government before Mr Yousaf’s announcement.

And he added: “There’s no doubt it has damaged the relationship between central and local governments.

“This should be a decision for local councils based on local circumstances and not for the Scottish Government to impose from the centre.

“The issue of full funding is completely uncertain at this stage. We need more clarity on what that actually means.”

He said, meanwhile, Fife Council had been considering a 3% council tax rise.

SNP claim ‘it’s just as well First minister stepped in’

SNP councillors voted against the drafting of a letter and criticised the “blatant politicisation” of a simple revenue monitoring report.

Rosyth councillor Brian Goodall said: “This report is no place for politicisation.

“This is going to be seen by the public as you trying to block the freeze.”

SNP councillor John Beare.
SNP councillor John Beare is happy with the council tax announcement. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

And Markinch member John Beare added: “If we’re in the middle of a cost of living crisis and the council is contemplating increases like this, maybe it’s just as well that the First Minister stepped in.”

Despite SNP opposition, Cllr Ross’ proposal was approved 13 to 9.

The letter will also insist that funding for the freeze should be enough to protect local services and provide a fair pay rise for staff.

Conversation