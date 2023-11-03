Obituary: David Gordon gave decades of service to Freuchie organisations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: David Gordon gave decades of service to Freuchie organisations

He served as a trustee of Lumsden Hall from 1969 until 2019, 26 of these years as chairman.

By Chris Ferguson
David Gordon, a former Scout leader and Kirk elder in Freuchie, has died aged 90.
David Gordon of Freuchie, who gave a lifetime’s service to the community, including Scouting, the church, and as a village hall trustee and justice of the peace, has died aged 90.

He had a lifelong involvement with 15th Fife (Freuchie) Scout Group and also had a close association with Freuchie Church from the 1950s onwards.

David was born in the village and spent his entire working career of 46 years at Tullis Russell papermakers at Markinch.

He was the son of Peter Gordon, an agricultural sales representative, and his wife Margaret Fife, a primary school teacher. He grew up with one sister, Margaret, who now lives in North Carolina.

David Gordon in his younger years.

David was educated in Freuchie, where he learnt to play the violin and also went on to play for Freuchie Cricket Club in his youth.

After leaving school, he began work as an engineer and draughtsman at Tullis Russell and his time there was broken by two years’ National Service with the RAF in Germany in the late 1950s.

Marriage and family

In 1958 he married Ella Bogie a clerkess in the office of linen manufacturer Walter Lumsden and Son, at Freuchie Parish Church.

The couple went on to have two sons, Peter, in 1969 and David in 1974. Both boys were born at Craigtoun Maternity Home, St Andrews.

As a young man he was enthused in his faith by Rev Forbes Watt, minister at Freuchie at a time when membership of the village church was 450.

He was later ordained as an elder and went on to serve as session clerk for 36 years.

Throughout his working life, David travelled by car to work while Ella had only a five-minute walk to work at the linen factory office.

Former Freuchie Scout leader David Gordon on his 80th birthday.

His free time was spent immersed in activities in the village. David served as a trustee of Lumsden Hall from 1969 until 2019, 26 of these years as chairman.

He held a number of appointments in Scouting over his 61-year involvement, from Wolf Cub to District Commissioner (Cupar) and Assistant Area Commissioner (Fife) although his main focus was always on Freuchie Scout Group.

In 2001 he was awarded the Silver Wolf from the Chief Scout, the highest award in Scouting. He also served as justice of the peace for north-east Fife for almost 32 years, with 22 years as a bench-serving justice.

David also had a huge number of outside interests from caravanning to DIY to collecting first day covers and coins. He also enjoyed Scottish music and following politics and rugby.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

