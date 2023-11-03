Fire-hit Lochgelly residents will never return home as flats to be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire-hit Lochgelly residents will never return home as flats to be demolished

Those living in the block have lost most of their possessions following the blaze.

By Neil Henderson
The fire ravaged flats in Lochgelly are to be demolished.
The fire-ravaged flats in Lochgelly are to be demolished. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Residents of a block of flats in Lochgelly destroyed in a huge blaze will never be able to return home as the building is set to be demolished.

A structural survey carried out by Fife Council following the fire at Francis Street has deemed the building to be unsafe.

Due to the amount of fire damage in the 12 flats, and saturation to the internal cavity walls from water pumped onto the properties during the blaze, the building is now at risk of collapse.

Residents who were forced to flee the site will not be able to retrieve most of their belongings before the flats are razed.

Efforts to collect sentimental items before Lochgelly fire flats demolished

However, efforts are being made to recover some essential documents and sentimental items such as photographs – though this is dependent on weather conditions and being able to access certain parts of the building.

All residents in the flats – 11 of which are owned by Fife Council – escaped unharmed after the fire on October 23.

Jamie Morrison, 33, and Chloe Arnott, 30, both of Glenrothes, have since appeared in court accused of attempted murder.

Greig Henderson, Fife Council service manager, told The Courier: “The survey on the Francis Street flats confirms the extent of the fire damage.

Firefighters tackled the blaze throughout the night.
Firefighters tackled the blaze throughout the night. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly.
The huge fire destroyed the building. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We met with residents earlier this week to inform them that the structural and water damage means we will unfortunately have to demolish the block.

“We continue to support them through this unsettling time.

“It is hoped that, where safe, we will be able to retrieve small items and mementoes later this week.

“Long-term solutions will vary, depending on individual household needs.

“Work is already underway to identify alternative housing options for everyone who was affected.”

‘Limited time’ to access Lochgelly flats head of demolition

Councillor Mary Lockhart, who helped raise the alarm during the fire, says it is a race against time to retrieve items from the flats.

She said: “Due to the deteriorating condition of the building, we now only have a very limited time in which to access the property.

“Also, due to safety concerns, only two officers will be allowed inside the building at any one time.

Fire crews at scent the morning after the blaze.
Fire crews at the scene the morning after the blaze. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“Efforts will be made to locate small family heirlooms and documents but we have no guarantee that they will be accessible.

“For those who lived on the upper floors, due to the damage from the fire itself and the water, sadly it is less likely that those items will have survived.

“Having met with residents, I have sympathy for those who are now coming to terms with having lost everything they own.

“Demolition will be very soon, given the extent of the damage that has occurred.”

More from Fife

David Gordon, a former Scout leader and Kirk elder in Freuchie, has died aged 90.
Obituary: David Gordon gave decades of service to Freuchie organisations
Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader: SNP council tax announcement has 'damaged relationships'
Kieran Heggie.
Fife ex-boxer 'out his nut' on ketamine flashed police, peed on electrical box and…
Police confirmed a red labrador was traced in Errol.
Woman to be reported for alleged driving offences after being hurt in A92 Fife…
Gordon Cation, left, and John Chater at St Andrews Harbour.
St Andrews fishermen losing up to £1,000 a day as storm-hit harbour remains closed
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains halted due to power cut at Edinburgh Waverley station
Main Street, Crosshill
Man sent to hospital after car strikes pedestrian on Crosshill street
A large police presence outside the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.
Two arrested in Glenrothes amid large police presence outside hotel
A smashed TV.
Serial TV smasher trashed Fife flat in football row
Storm Ciaran brings more trains disruption to Dundee, Angus and Fife

Conversation