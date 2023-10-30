Bob Servant being retired as Broughty Ferry character’s best moments to feature in new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bob Servant being retired as Broughty Ferry character’s best moments to feature in new book

Proceeds from the sales of Neil Forsyth's latest release will go to charity.

By Ben MacDonald
Neil Forsyth has announced a new Bob Servant book
A new Bob Servant book, written by Neil Forsyth, is set to be released. Image: Supplied/Neil Forsyth/X

Iconic Broughty Ferry character Bob Servant is being retired – with his best moments are set to feature in a new book.

The cheeseburger tycoon was created by Neil Forsyth and found mainstream success in the BBC TV series starring Brian Cox.

Now Forsyth says Servant is stepping back from public life.

With My Head Held High: The Very Best of Bob Servant will be released in November – and looks likely to be the last book featuring the eccentric businessman.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Dundee Bairns charity.

Bob Servant best bits to feature in book

A synopsis for the book, which is being sold through The Bookhouse in Broughty Ferry, says: “Bob Servant has had an extraordinary life.

“Window-cleaning legend, cheeseburger van Svengali, bestselling author, star of his own BBC radio show and television series and a genuine legend in his much-admired hometown of Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

“And now, to mark his retirement from public life, With My Head Held High is a compilation of the very best of Bob’s writing, from his email exchanges with internet scammers, his Ask Bob responses to his adoring public, his relatively celebrated romantic fiction and his underrated guides to life’s greatest challenges.”

Brian Cox as Bob Servant
Brian Cox portrayed the cheeseburger tycoon on television. Image: BBC

Signed copies of the book are available on pre-order.

Forsyth has previously published four Bob Servant books: Delete This at Your Peril (2007), Hero of Dundee (2010), Why Me? (2011) and Ask Bob (2015).

Cox, who portrayed Servant in the TV series, has provided a foreword for the book.

It comes as the actor is hosting a James Bond-themed reality show on Amazon Prime.

The cover of the book has been designed by Sheffield-based artist Pete McKee, who has worked with Disney and musical acts including Oasis and Arctic Monkeys.

