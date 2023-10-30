Bob Servant being retired as Broughty Ferry character’s best moments to feature in new book

Iconic Broughty Ferry character Bob Servant is being retired – with his best moments are set to feature in a new book.

The cheeseburger tycoon was created by Neil Forsyth and found mainstream success in the BBC TV series starring Brian Cox.

Now Forsyth says Servant is stepping back from public life.

With My Head Held High: The Very Best of Bob Servant will be released in November – and looks likely to be the last book featuring the eccentric businessman.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Dundee Bairns charity.

Bob Servant best bits to feature in book

A synopsis for the book, which is being sold through The Bookhouse in Broughty Ferry, says: “Bob Servant has had an extraordinary life.

“Window-cleaning legend, cheeseburger van Svengali, bestselling author, star of his own BBC radio show and television series and a genuine legend in his much-admired hometown of Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

“And now, to mark his retirement from public life, With My Head Held High is a compilation of the very best of Bob’s writing, from his email exchanges with internet scammers, his Ask Bob responses to his adoring public, his relatively celebrated romantic fiction and his underrated guides to life’s greatest challenges.”

Signed copies of the book are available on pre-order.

Forsyth has previously published four Bob Servant books: Delete This at Your Peril (2007), Hero of Dundee (2010), Why Me? (2011) and Ask Bob (2015).

Cox, who portrayed Servant in the TV series, has provided a foreword for the book.

It comes as the actor is hosting a James Bond-themed reality show on Amazon Prime.

The cover of the book has been designed by Sheffield-based artist Pete McKee, who has worked with Disney and musical acts including Oasis and Arctic Monkeys.