Dundee actor Brian Cox ‘dying’ to play Bond film villain as star set for new 007 show

The Succession icon will assume the role of The Controller in the reality series 007: Road to a Million.

By Chloe Burrell
Brian Cox on The One Show on Monday, talking about his new 007 show and his desire to play a Bond villain
Brian Cox on The One Show on Monday. Image: BBC iPlayer

Dundee actor Brian Cox has revealed his desire to play a James Bond villain – as he prepares to star in a 007 TV show.

Cox will play the role of The Controller in Amazon Prime reality series 007: Road to a Million.

It will see contestants – competing in teams of two – answering questions and taking part in challenges across iconic Bond locations in order to win £1 million.

It is described as “a test of intelligence, endurance and heroism”.

Brian Cox in his role as The Controller on new show 007's Road to a Million
Cox in his role as The Controller on new show 007’s Road to a Million. Image: </p> <p>007.com/Amazon</p> <p> Prime</p> <p>

Cox’s character will be “lurking in the shadows… watching and controlling everything”.

The Dundee star, famed for playing Logan Roy in Succession, appeared on The One Show on BBC One on Monday to discuss his upcoming role.

He revealed how when he got the call to appear in 007’s Road to a Million, he thought he was getting the chance to play a villain in a Bond film.

Brian Cox: ‘Everyone wants to play a Bond villain’

He told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: “I’ve been dying to play a Bond villain for years.

“Everyone wants to play a Bond villain.”

In response, Jones said “this could be the stepping stone”, saying it is not too late for the 77-year-old to be one.

Jenas then said Cox should not need a stepping stone to become a Bond villain and should be simply handed the role.

Brian Cox on The One Show sofa alongside Martin Clunes and hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas
Cox on The One Show sofa alongside Martin Clunes and hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas. Image: BBC iPlayer

Speaking about his new series, Cox added: “It’s a great show actually and the team that made it are wonderful.

“I just came in and sat at a desk and did all this stuff.

“I guide people to various places and I’m quite firm with them.”

Meanwhile, Jones mentioned Cox’s role as the ruthless Roy in Succession – joking: “I’m a bit scared of you.”

007: Road to a Million is released in November.

