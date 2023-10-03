Muddy Boots: Readers react to ‘fabby’ news of Deer Centre move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muddy Boots: Readers react to ‘fabby’ news of Deer Centre move

People have hailed the news that the Scottish Deer Centre has bought the Muddy Boots name and equipment, allowing its legacy to live on.

By Claire Warrender
Scottish Deer Centre owners Gavin Findlay and David Hamilton with general manager Sarah Rice.
Scottish Deer Centre owners Gavin Findlay and David Hamilton with general manager Sarah Rice. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Courier readers have expressed their joy at the news Fife’s Muddy Boots’ legacy is to continue at a new location.

The popular farm and play centre sparked disappointment when it announced its imminent closure last month.

But the Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park has now stepped in to buy the Muddy Boots name and play equipment for an undisclosed sum.

The Muddy Boots bouncing pillow is included in the sale.
The Muddy Boots legacy will live on at the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: Galbraith

The sledging hill and bouncing pillow will be in place by November, with the remaining attractions installed after Christmas.

Both venues’ owners have hailed the move as fantastic news for families.

And now readers have given their reaction to the buy-out.

On The Courier Facebook page, Jillian Brisbane commented: “It was fabby to hear after the sad news they were closing.”

And Shona Payne added: “So happy to see it will be having extra fun things for the kids.”

Muddy Boots legacy ‘a boost to a great place to visit’

Muddy Boots had been up for sale since May, with owners Paddy and Treina Hartell saying they wanted to spend more time with their children.

The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park already has a host of attractions and is planning a Muddy Boots section.

Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay.
Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay with their ex-RAF Buccaneer jet. They have taken over the Muddy Boots legacy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

On Facebook, Sharon Greig commented: “So pleased they have bought a lot of the equipment to boost what is already a great place to visit.”

And Louise Smith said: “So glad it’s all going to good use. We love the Deer Centre.”

The fact the Muddy Boots equipment will be included in the Deer Centre’s pay-as-you-please package was also welcomed.

Inside the adventure play area at Muddy Boots in Fife.
Inside the adventure play area at Muddy Boots in Fife. Image: Galbraith.

Derry Robertson said: “It helps give a lot more single-parent families the chance of a lovely day out.

“It’s certainly helped me with 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to take.”

‘Rescued two favourite family memories’

The Scottish Deer Centre shared The Courier’s Muddy Boots story on their own Facebook page, saying: “The legacy lives on and we’ll be sure to do Treina, Paddy and the rest of the family proud.”

And Joanne Smith responded: “Such amazing news.

“You’ve rescued two favourite childhood memories of many people and their children.”

And fellow Fife business The Buffalo Farm also offered their congratulations.

They said: “So pleased that the legacy of Paddy and Treina’s vision will live on in a new home.

“Everyone at the Buffalo Farm wishes the Hartell and Samson families well in their new adventures.”

