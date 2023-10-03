Muddy Boots: Readers react to ‘fabby’ news of Deer Centre move

Courier readers have expressed their joy at the news Fife’s Muddy Boots’ legacy is to continue at a new location.

The popular farm and play centre sparked disappointment when it announced its imminent closure last month.

But the Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park has now stepped in to buy the Muddy Boots name and play equipment for an undisclosed sum.

The sledging hill and bouncing pillow will be in place by November, with the remaining attractions installed after Christmas.

Both venues’ owners have hailed the move as fantastic news for families.

And now readers have given their reaction to the buy-out.

On The Courier Facebook page, Jillian Brisbane commented: “It was fabby to hear after the sad news they were closing.”

And Shona Payne added: “So happy to see it will be having extra fun things for the kids.”

Muddy Boots legacy ‘a boost to a great place to visit’

Muddy Boots had been up for sale since May, with owners Paddy and Treina Hartell saying they wanted to spend more time with their children.

The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park already has a host of attractions and is planning a Muddy Boots section.

On Facebook, Sharon Greig commented: “So pleased they have bought a lot of the equipment to boost what is already a great place to visit.”

And Louise Smith said: “So glad it’s all going to good use. We love the Deer Centre.”

The fact the Muddy Boots equipment will be included in the Deer Centre’s pay-as-you-please package was also welcomed.

Derry Robertson said: “It helps give a lot more single-parent families the chance of a lovely day out.

“It’s certainly helped me with 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to take.”

‘Rescued two favourite family memories’

The Scottish Deer Centre shared The Courier’s Muddy Boots story on their own Facebook page, saying: “The legacy lives on and we’ll be sure to do Treina, Paddy and the rest of the family proud.”

And Joanne Smith responded: “Such amazing news.

“You’ve rescued two favourite childhood memories of many people and their children.”

And fellow Fife business The Buffalo Farm also offered their congratulations.

They said: “So pleased that the legacy of Paddy and Treina’s vision will live on in a new home.

“Everyone at the Buffalo Farm wishes the Hartell and Samson families well in their new adventures.”