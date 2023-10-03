Man in court accused of attempted murder in Dundee

A man has been remanded after appearing in court after being charged with an attempted murder in Dundee last week.

Marcus Stephen appeared in private from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He faces allegations that on Clepington Road and Caird Avenue on September 26, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner and ran towards four males while in possession of a knife.

He is accused of seizing one of the males by the clothing while on Caird Avenue and repeatedly striking him on the body with a bladed article and kicking him.

Prosecutors allege this was done in an attempt to murder the male.

Police said an 18-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident.

Further allegations

Stephen, 22, faces further allegations that on the same date at the same place he damaged the front offside window of a vehicle.

He is also accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner three days later in a police vehicle.

Stephen, of Auchinblae Place in Dundee, is accused of acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and threatening a police constable and his family while within the police vehicle at Cairn Lodge Service Station in Lanarkshire on September 29.

Stephen made no plea during the appearance on petition and was remanded by Sheriff Krista Johnston.

His is due back in court next week.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.