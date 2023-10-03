Man in court accused of attempted murder in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court accused of attempted murder in Dundee

Marcus Stephen appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
Police on Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue after the stabbing
Police on Clepington Road, at the junction with Caird Avenue, last week. Image: Supplied

A man has been remanded after appearing in court after being charged with an attempted murder in Dundee last week.

Marcus Stephen appeared in private from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He faces allegations that on Clepington Road and Caird Avenue on September 26, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner and ran towards four males while in possession of a knife.

He is accused of seizing one of the males by the clothing while on Caird Avenue and repeatedly striking him on the body with a bladed article and kicking him.

Prosecutors allege this was done in an attempt to murder the male.

Police said an 18-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident.

Further allegations

Stephen, 22, faces further allegations that on the same date at the same place he damaged the front offside window of a vehicle.

He is also accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner three days later in a police vehicle.

Stephen, of Auchinblae Place in Dundee, is accused of acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and threatening a police constable and his family while within the police vehicle at Cairn Lodge Service Station in Lanarkshire on September 29.

Stephen made no plea during the appearance on petition and was remanded by Sheriff Krista Johnston.

His is due back in court next week.

