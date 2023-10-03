MasterChef star Dean Banks behind new cocktail bar in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MasterChef star Dean Banks behind new cocktail bar in Dundee

Temple Lane's opening coincides with Dundee Cocktail Week.

By Andrew Robson
Ross McGregor and Dean Banks ahead of opening new Dundee cocktail bar Temple Lane
Dean Banks (right) with business partner Ross McGregor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A MasterChef star is behind a new cocktail bar opening in Dundee.

Dean Banks is reviving the name Temple Lane on the former Tom’s Bar site just off West Port.

The bar has undergone a transformation ahead of its opening on Friday.

The 2018 MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, from Arbroath, has teamed up with close friend Ross McGregor to open Temple Lane.

And with a new drinks menu built around Dean’s own spirit brands, he hopes the bar will bring something fresh to Dundee’s late-night social scene.

The cocktail bar will sever Lunun Gin and Mond Vodka.
The bar will serve Lunun Gin and Mond Vodka. Image: Temple Lane/Facebook

Dean said: “This is a really exciting moment for all of us.

“We came up with the idea to launch a series of new stylish, cool, late-night cocktail bars around Scotland.

“As the first one, this is the proof of concept, so it is a really big moment for us and for Dundee.

Dean Banks reveals love for Dundee ahead of Temple Lane bar opening

“Dundee has always been very close to my heart and the people of Dundee have supported me so much since the beginning.

“It’s nice to repay that by giving them the first taste of the next step in my journey.”

Temple Lane comes under a new division of the Dean Banks Group, headed up by Ross.

He said: “This bar is really cool, I love it already.

Ross McGregor and Dean Banks inside Temple Lane bar in Dundee.
Ross and Dean hope the bar will attract late-night customers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It has a moodier late-night look.

“Think of a secret New York bar hidden behind a blank doorway in a dark street in Brooklyn – that’s what was in my head.”

Dean, who also runs venues in St Andrews, Edinburgh and Clackmannanshire, is keeping hush on locations for his other bars.

Temple Lane opening in time for Dundee Cocktail Week

He added: “I can’t say too much yet or I’ll get shouted at.

“But we have some amazing plans for really cool bars in very special places which are close to my heart.”

Temple Lane’s opening coincides with the launch of this year’s Dundee Cocktail Week, with a host of businesses across the city offering deals and discounts throughout the 10 days.

