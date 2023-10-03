MasterChef star Dean Banks behind new cocktail bar in Dundee

A MasterChef star is behind a new cocktail bar opening in Dundee.

Dean Banks is reviving the name Temple Lane on the former Tom’s Bar site just off West Port.

The bar has undergone a transformation ahead of its opening on Friday.

The 2018 MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, from Arbroath, has teamed up with close friend Ross McGregor to open Temple Lane.

And with a new drinks menu built around Dean’s own spirit brands, he hopes the bar will bring something fresh to Dundee’s late-night social scene.

Dean said: “This is a really exciting moment for all of us.

“We came up with the idea to launch a series of new stylish, cool, late-night cocktail bars around Scotland.

“As the first one, this is the proof of concept, so it is a really big moment for us and for Dundee.

Dean Banks reveals love for Dundee ahead of Temple Lane bar opening

“Dundee has always been very close to my heart and the people of Dundee have supported me so much since the beginning.

“It’s nice to repay that by giving them the first taste of the next step in my journey.”

Temple Lane comes under a new division of the Dean Banks Group, headed up by Ross.

He said: “This bar is really cool, I love it already.

“It has a moodier late-night look.

“Think of a secret New York bar hidden behind a blank doorway in a dark street in Brooklyn – that’s what was in my head.”

Dean, who also runs venues in St Andrews, Edinburgh and Clackmannanshire, is keeping hush on locations for his other bars.

Temple Lane opening in time for Dundee Cocktail Week

He added: “I can’t say too much yet or I’ll get shouted at.

“But we have some amazing plans for really cool bars in very special places which are close to my heart.”

Temple Lane’s opening coincides with the launch of this year’s Dundee Cocktail Week, with a host of businesses across the city offering deals and discounts throughout the 10 days.