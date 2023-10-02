Dundee Cocktail Week 2023: All you need to know

Dundee Cocktail Week returns this month with more than 40 bars, restaurants and shops signed up.

Between October 6 and 15, the event will see a series of special offers for customers.

The 10-day event is designed to encourage people into the city centre and to support hospitality businesses as they face increasing challenges.

We have all you need to know in the run-up to Dundee Cocktail Week 2023.

What is Dundee Cocktail Week?

Customers can buy a wristband for Dundee Cocktail Week, which can then be used in participating businesses.

The wristbands give people access to a range of discounts and deals.

The event is being run in collaboration with Scottish charity The Ben – which works to help those who are facing financial hardship within hospitality.

How much is a wristband?

Wristbands to unlock the exclusive offers cost £8.95.

A £1.50 booking fee will also be applied at the checkout.

Wristbands can be bought online and purchased throughout the week.

Where do I collect my wristband from?

Wristbands can be collected from the dedicated kiosk in the Overgate Shopping Centre – located on the upper floor next to Primark and New Look.

The wristbands will be available for collection from 11.30am to 4pm each day.

Wristbands can only be collected from the Overgate in advance of Dundee Cocktail Week.

Wristband collection during cocktail week will be from Temple Lane Bar – formerly Toms Dundee – which is opening in time for Dundee Cocktail Week.

What venues are taking part in Dundee Cocktail Week?

There are over 40 bars, restaurants and local businesses taking part.

The venues taking part are:

3 Session Street

Aura Nightclub

Abandonship Bar

Bertie Mooney’s

Bird & Bear

Blue Room

Captain’s Cabin

Charlie Taylor Hair & Beauty

Clarkes on Lindsay Street

Club Tropicana

Draffens

Duck Slatterys

Duke’s Corner

Frankie & Benny’s

Franks Wine & Pasta Bar

Gallery 48

Hawkhill Tavern

Henry’s Coffee Hosue

Horeb Food Co

Jute Cafe Bar

Jessica O’Marley’s

King of Islington

Lunun Gin

Malmaison Dundee

Mond Vodka

Nola

St Andrews Brewing Co

Star & Garter

Tailend Dundee

The Barrelman

The Giddy Goose

The Nether Inn

The Tipsy Goat

The West House

Taza

The Tinsmith

Are deals only available on cocktails?

No; cafes, hair salons, shops and restaurants will also be offering exclusive discounts throughout the 10-day event.

Some discounts will also be offered through the use of a voucher code online.

What deals are each venue offering?

Offers will vary depending on the venue, but all cocktail venues will be offering at least one signature cocktail.

Some of the offers available with a wristband include:

Aura Nightclub – Signature passionfruit martini cocktail for £5 and free entry before 11pm.

– Signature passionfruit martini cocktail for £5 and free entry before 11pm. Charlie Taylor Hair & Beauty – Free cocktail and a blow dry for only £20 for the duration of cocktail week.

– Free cocktail and a blow dry for only £20 for the duration of cocktail week. Bertie Mooney’s – Signature ‘Mangotastic’ cocktail for £5.50 plus 10% off food bill.

Duck Slatterys – Signature strawberry daiquiri cocktail for £5 and free bench bookings for October.

– Signature strawberry daiquiri cocktail for £5 and free bench bookings for October. Nether Inn – Cosmo, Sex on the Beach and Woo Woo cocktails all priced at £3.50.

Cosmo, Sex on the Beach and Woo Woo cocktails all priced at £3.50. Lunun Gin – £20 off online purchases of Lunun Gin’s award-winning signature 70cl bottles.

The full list of offers can be found here.