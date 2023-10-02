Dundee Cocktail Week 2023: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee Cocktail Week 2023: All you need to know

The event will run from October 6 to October 15.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee Cocktail Week will return in 2023
£5 cocktails will be available at various venues across the city. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee Cocktail Week returns this month with more than 40 bars, restaurants and shops signed up.

Between October 6 and 15, the event will see a series of special offers for customers.

The 10-day event is designed to encourage people into the city centre and to support hospitality businesses as they face increasing challenges.

We have all you need to know in the run-up to Dundee Cocktail Week 2023.

What is Dundee Cocktail Week?

Customers can buy a wristband for Dundee Cocktail Week, which can then be used in participating businesses.

The wristbands give people access to a range of discounts and deals.

The event is being run in collaboration with Scottish charity The Ben – which works to help those who are facing financial hardship within hospitality.

How much is a wristband?

Wristbands to unlock the exclusive offers cost £8.95.

A £1.50 booking fee will also be applied at the checkout.

Wristbands can be bought online and purchased throughout the week.

Where do I collect my wristband from?

Wristbands can be collected from the dedicated kiosk in the Overgate Shopping Centre – located on the upper floor next to Primark and New Look.

The wristbands will be available for collection from 11.30am to 4pm each day.

Alice Christison, is Behind Dundee Cocktail Week.
Alice Christison is behind Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Wristbands can only be collected from the Overgate in advance of Dundee Cocktail Week.

Wristband collection during cocktail week will be from Temple Lane Bar – formerly Toms Dundee – which is opening in time for Dundee Cocktail Week.

What venues are taking part in Dundee Cocktail Week?

There are over 40 bars, restaurants and local businesses taking part.

The venues taking part are:

  • 3 Session Street
  • Aura Nightclub
  • Abandonship Bar
  • Bertie Mooney’s
  • Bird & Bear
  • Blue Room
  • Captain’s Cabin
Duke's Corner signature Rum Punch Cocktail for Dundee Cocktail Week
Duke’s Corner signature Rum Punch Cocktail. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week
  • Charlie Taylor Hair & Beauty
  • Clarkes on Lindsay Street
  • Club Tropicana
  • Draffens
  • Duck Slatterys
  • Duke’s Corner
  • Frankie & Benny’s
  • Franks Wine & Pasta Bar
  • Gallery 48
  • Hawkhill Tavern
  • Henry’s Coffee Hosue
  • Horeb Food Co
  • Jute Cafe Bar
  • Jessica O’Marley’s
  • King of Islington
  • Lunun Gin
  • Malmaison Dundee
  • Mond Vodka
Outside The Nether Inn pub in Dundee.
The Nether Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
  • Nola
  • St Andrews Brewing Co
  • Star & Garter
  • Tailend Dundee
  • The Barrelman
  • The Giddy Goose
  • The Nether Inn
  • The Tipsy Goat
  • The West House
  • Taza
  • The Tinsmith

Are deals only available on cocktails?

No; cafes, hair salons, shops and restaurants will also be offering exclusive discounts throughout the 10-day event.

Some discounts will also be offered through the use of a voucher code online.

What deals are each venue offering?

Offers will vary depending on the venue, but all cocktail venues will be offering at least one signature cocktail.

Some of the offers available with a wristband include:

  • Aura Nightclub – Signature passionfruit martini cocktail for £5 and free entry before 11pm.
  • Charlie Taylor Hair & Beauty – Free cocktail and a blow dry for only £20 for the duration of cocktail week.
  • Bertie Mooney’s – Signature ‘Mangotastic’ cocktail for £5.50 plus 10% off food bill.
The Blue Room's signature cocktail for Dundee Cocktail Week 2023
The Blue Room’s signature cocktail. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week
  • Duck Slatterys – Signature strawberry daiquiri cocktail for £5 and free bench bookings for October.
  • Nether Inn – Cosmo, Sex on the Beach and Woo Woo cocktails all priced at £3.50.
  • Lunun Gin – £20 off online purchases of Lunun Gin’s award-winning signature 70cl bottles.

The full list of offers can be found here.

More from Food & Drink

Erin, Derek and Calum Alexander harvesting onions at Bellfield Organic Nursery.
Made in Perthshire: Bellfield Organic Nursery delivers 700 fruit & veg boxes a week
Owen Foster, owner of Owen's Angus Jams and Foster's Farm Shop and Cafe.
Rising Star: Rugby mad Angus jam maker Owen is sick of sticky stereotypes
Snooker balls and cue on a snooker table.
Your guide to 4 must-visit live sports bars in Fife
Aeble cider shop, which will open a bar area, in Anstruther
Fife cider shop to open bar area
Post Thumbnail
Fonab Castle's Sandemans Restaurant: Seven wonders served up for top-class dining
Fish and chips at the Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo.
Restaurant review: Super service and perfect pub grub at Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo
Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky, from Dundee
Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory
A Popeyes sign
New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes
A woman holding a basket inside Ardross Farm Shop in Fife
7 of the best farm shops to pick up local produce in Fife
Ciao Sorrento in Union Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ciao Sorrento: Italian restaurant says goodbye after 25 years in Dundee