Home News Dundee

Man, 22, charged over ‘stabbing’ of teenager in Dundee

The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

By James Simpson
Police on Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue after the stabbing
Police on Clepington Road, at the junction with Caird Avenue, after the alleged stabbing. Image: Supplied

A man has been charged after the alleged stabbing of a teenager in Dundee.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident on Clepington Road, at the junction with Caird Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed off for several hours after the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue, Dundee, around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

