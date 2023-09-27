Dundee stabbing: Police confirm man, 18, injured

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man was injured in a stabbing on a busy Dundee road.

The incident happened on Clepington Road, at the junction with Caird Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

Locals described seeing forensics officers at the scene at around 11pm.

Probe into Clepington Road stabbing continues

Officers say an investigation into the stabbing is continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, we received a report of an assault on Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue.

“Emergency services attended and a 18-year-old man was treated at Ninewells Hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”