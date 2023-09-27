Dundee Dundee stabbing: Police confirm man, 18, injured The teenager was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident on Clepington Road. By Ben MacDonald September 27 2023, 3.26pm Share Dundee stabbing: Police confirm man, 18, injured Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4763573/clepington-road-stabbing-man-injured/ Copy Link Police on Clepington Road, at the junction with Caird Avenue, after the stabbing. Image: Supplied Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man was injured in a stabbing on a busy Dundee road. The incident happened on Clepington Road, at the junction with Caird Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon. The road was closed for several hours while an investigation took place. Locals described seeing forensics officers at the scene at around 11pm. Probe into Clepington Road stabbing continues Officers say an investigation into the stabbing is continuing. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, we received a report of an assault on Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue. “Emergency services attended and a 18-year-old man was treated at Ninewells Hospital. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”