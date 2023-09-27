Dundee stabbing: Police confirm man, 18, injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee stabbing: Police confirm man, 18, injured

The teenager was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident on Clepington Road.

By Ben MacDonald
Police on Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue after the stabbing
Police on Clepington Road, at the junction with Caird Avenue, after the stabbing. Image: Supplied

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man was injured in a stabbing on a busy Dundee road.

The incident happened on Clepington Road, at the junction with Caird Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

Locals described seeing forensics officers at the scene at around 11pm.

Probe into Clepington Road stabbing continues

Officers say an investigation into the stabbing is continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, we received a report of an assault on Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue.

“Emergency services attended and a 18-year-old man was treated at Ninewells Hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Dundee

Police stopped Laws' drug dealing operation after spotting him littering.
Police stumble across drugs racket after spotting Tayside teen littering
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee Sports Dinner Picture shows; Jude Jennings, recipient of Junior Sports Person Award. Invercarse Hotel . Supplied by Derek Gerrard Photography. Date; Unknown
Dundee Sports Dinner raises over £20,000 for local clubs as young sporting talent recognised
Councillors have given the go ahead to begin a consultation process to introduce Firework Control Zones. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee firework ban takes step closer as councillors approve consultation plans
Lindsay Cox of Broughty Ferry has died aged 64.
Lindsay Cox: Organiser of Broughty Ferry Christmas events dies aged 64
The hit-and-run happened on Murrayfield Drive. Image: Google.
Hit-and-run teen biker left Dundee schoolboy bedbound for months
Lukeus Walker.
Teenager jailed for string of offences including kicking partner in face
A90 northbound carriageway at Longforgan
Convoy system and slip road closures set for A90 between Dundee and Perth
Dundee actor Stephen McMillan
Dundee actor Stephen McMillan joins Stephen Graham in new BBC series Boiling Point
Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.
Dundee paedophile handed sick abuse files to stranger in bag of cuddly unicorns
Mohammed Zaveri was found guilty and remanded.
Abuser 'battered woman black and blue' before hotel sex attack in Dundee