Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee clash with Aberdeen switched to Saturday evening kick-off

The Premiership trip to Pittodrie in October will now begin at 6pm.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan celebrates against Aberdeen in 2021.
Luke McCowan celebrates against Aberdeen in 2021.

Dundee’s trip to Aberdeen in October has been pushed back to a 6pm kick-off.

The clash had been scheduled for the usual 3pm start.

However, the two clubs have agreed to push the game back for an evening kick-off.

It’s not the first time the Dark Blues have faced the Dons on a Saturday evening.

Dundee’s last Premiership season saw their first win of the campaign come in a 6pm kick-off against Stephen Glass’s Aberdeen thanks to Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan strikes.

Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan celebrate against Aberdeen.

And last season two New Firm clashes between the Dons and Dundee United took place on Saturday evenings.

All three clubs have owners with ties to the USA and the idea behind the change initially was to boost international coverage of the game.

However the focus is also on increasing match attendances.

United chief executive Luigi Capuano explained the thinking behind their fixture changes last year: “The idea is to boost attendance and allow wider access from our supporter base, including families.

“There are other positives factors including greater commercial and media exposure and maximising revenue generation for local businesses, but our main priority was in creating opportunity for greater spectator access.”

The game takes place on Saturday, October 21.

