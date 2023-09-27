First look as The White Company opens St Andrews shop

A luxury homeware and clothing retailer has opened a new store in St Andrews, creating jobs in the town.

The White Company has invested heavily in its new store on Market Street, its fifth in Scotland alongside shops in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and two in Glasgow.

The 1,700 sq ft unit was formerly occupied by Paperchase until it collapsed earlier this year.

The White Company will take on 11 permanent staff, while it also plans to add a further eight to cope with Christmas trading.

A spokeswoman for the business said it had been looking to open a store in the Fife town for some time.

She said: “St Andrews has long been on radar for The White Company, recognising the potential of this heritage site and the benefits of local, domestic and international visitors all year round and how this would perfectly align with the brand.”

The retailer is known for luxury homewares and fashions and has attracted high profile customers including Kate Middleton.

How much does The White Company charge?

Products such as duvet covers can cost up to £180, with some rugs also selling for over £500.

See below for a list of some products The White Company sells:

Elston rug – £525

Cranleigh 1000 thread count duvet cover – from £180

Seville tablecloth – from £80

White lavender large candle – £65

Pure cotton towel bale – £68

Baby denim dungarees and top set – £38

Inside The White Company’s new St Andrews store