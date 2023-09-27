First look as The White Company opens St Andrews shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look as The White Company opens St Andrews shop

The new shop, opened after a significant investment, is the luxury brand's first foray into Tayside and Fife.

By Gavin Harper
Inside the new store in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside the new store in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A luxury homeware and clothing retailer has opened a new store in St Andrews, creating jobs in the town.

The White Company has invested heavily in its new store on Market Street, its fifth in Scotland alongside shops in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and two in Glasgow.

The 1,700 sq ft unit was formerly occupied by Paperchase until it collapsed earlier this year.

The White Company will take on 11 permanent staff, while it also plans to add a further eight to cope with Christmas trading.

The White Company store in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for the business said it had been looking to open a store in the Fife town for some time.

She said: “St Andrews has long been on radar for The White Company, recognising the potential of this heritage site and the benefits of local, domestic and international visitors all year round and how this would perfectly align with the brand.”

The retailer is known for luxury homewares and fashions and has attracted high profile customers including Kate Middleton.

How much does The White Company charge?

Products such as duvet covers can cost up to £180, with some rugs also selling for over £500.

See below for a list of some products The White Company sells:

  • Elston rug – £525
  • Cranleigh 1000 thread count duvet cover – from £180
  • Seville tablecloth – from £80
  • White lavender large candle – £65
  • Pure cotton towel bale – £68
  • Baby denim dungarees and top set – £38

Inside The White Company’s new St Andrews store

Some of the products in the new St Andrews store. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The White Company has moved in to the former Paperchase unit in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The shop stocks a wide range of items, from luxury homewares to clothing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

