James McPake hails Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards as Championship’s best left-back – despite position debate with Pars No 2

James McPake has hailed Josh Edwards, proclaiming there is no better left-back in the Championship.

That’s despite the Dunfermline boss preferring to label Edwards a midfielder in his 3-4-3 system.

Edwards, who recently made his 150th Pars appearance, has played every minute of the Fifers’ six Championship matches so far this season.

His value at the top end of the pitch was made clear when he put set up Lewis McCann’s strike in the recent win over Morton.

Yet, despite the 23-year-old’s significance to James McPake’s side, the Pars manager joked he and assistant Dave Mackay can’t agree on what position he actually plays.

“He is massively important,” said McPake. “I don’t normally make these statements but there is not a better left-back in this league or close – even though he is not playing left-back!”

“I say left midfield,” he explained. “Dave Mackay says left wing-back because he is the old-fashioned full-back while I’m maybe trying to be smart.”

Pars fought off January interest in star

Despite the dressing room debate over Edwards’ position, McPake is delighted to have him on board.

“He is fantastic and comparing left-backs who I have played with or coached and managed, Josh is up there,” said the Pars boss.

“He is another one who is desperate to get better and we are delighted that we signed him for an extra two years.

“To get him tied down at the time was a credit to the club because now if we look back on that, I know Dundee were interested in him and Matty Todd in January.

“He is a complete athlete with his running power and then defensively he has really improved.

“In the top end of the pitch he can play like a winger at times, that’s why we can play this system so effectively.

“When you have him on one side, [Aaron] Comrie, [Michael] O’Halloran or [Kane] Ritchie-Hosler on the other, then you can afford to play with one of them on the sides because they can defend, attack and go by people.”

He added: “It is an interesting group that we have got. They have fun out there, that’s the main thing.

“We have a young squad that plays without fear, they have no fear, they just run and go.

“Josh is excellent as a left-wing back. As a left-back he is excellent.”