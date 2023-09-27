James McPake hails Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards as Championship’s best left-back – despite position debate with Pars No 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake hails Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards as Championship’s best left-back – despite position debate with Pars No 2

The Pars boss revealed that the club fought off interest in January to tie the player to a new deal.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's Josh Edwards and manager James McPake. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Josh Edwards and manager James McPake. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.

James McPake has hailed Josh Edwards, proclaiming there is no better left-back in the Championship.

That’s despite the Dunfermline boss preferring to label Edwards a midfielder in his 3-4-3 system.

Edwards, who recently made his 150th Pars appearance, has played every minute of the Fifers’ six Championship matches so far this season.

His value at the top end of the pitch was made clear when he put set up Lewis McCann’s strike in the recent win over Morton.

Yet, despite the 23-year-old’s significance to James McPake’s side, the Pars manager joked he and assistant Dave Mackay can’t agree on what position he actually plays.

Josh Edwards played the second most minutes across all competitions for James McPake’s Dunfermline last season. Images: Transfermarkt/SNS.

“He is massively important,” said McPake. “I don’t normally make these statements but there is not a better left-back in this league or close – even though he is not playing left-back!”

“I say left midfield,” he explained. “Dave Mackay says left wing-back because he is the old-fashioned full-back while I’m maybe trying to be smart.”

Pars fought off January interest in star

Despite the dressing room debate over Edwards’ position, McPake is delighted to have him on board.

“He is fantastic and comparing left-backs who I have played with or coached and managed, Josh is up there,” said the Pars boss.

“He is another one who is desperate to get better and we are delighted that we signed him for an extra two years.

“To get him tied down at the time was a credit to the club because now if we look back on that, I know Dundee were interested in him and Matty Todd in January.

Josh Edwards signed a contract extension earlier this year. Image: SNS.

“He is a complete athlete with his running power and then defensively he has really improved.

“In the top end of the pitch he can play like a winger at times, that’s why we can play this system so effectively.

“When you have him on one side, [Aaron] Comrie, [Michael] O’Halloran or [Kane] Ritchie-Hosler on the other, then you can afford to play with one of them on the sides because they can defend, attack and go by people.”

He added: “It is an interesting group that we have got. They have fun out there, that’s the main thing.

“We have a young squad that plays without fear, they have no fear, they just run and go.

“Josh is excellent as a left-wing back. As a left-back he is excellent.”

