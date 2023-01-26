Josh Edwards signs ‘no-brainer’ contract extension after enquiries made about Dunfermline star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards is “delighted” to have signed a one-year extension at East End Park.

The left-back has been a permanent fixture in James McPake’s lineups this season and has been rewarded with a new deal.

With his previous contract due to expire in the summer, the Pars manager confirmed that there had been enquiries into Edwards’ situation but no firm interest.

Now the fan favourite has signed an extension that will keep him at Dunfermline until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“It’s been fairly quick,” said Edwards. “The gaffer came to me and said he wanted to extend, and I was more than happy to.

“We got it done very quickly so I’m pleased about that. No real distractions, just got it done.

No-brainer

“It was a no-brainer,” added Edwards, who scored in the recent win over Peterhead.

“All I want to do is play football and I’m playing every game just now, so I’m more than happy to keep doing that.

“I’m loving playing. I’ve played every game this season, I just want to keep playing.”

McPake has spoken a lot this season about having the right characters at the club and Edwards fits that mould.

In what appears to be a harmonious dressing room, the 22-year-old is one of the more boisterous characters.

Time and again he has backed it up on the pitch this season, endearing him to the Pars fans.

“First and foremost he is a great lad who works really hard on his game,” said McPake.

“He is good in and around the dressing room but a fantastic player with loads of potential as well so as a football club we are delighted to get it done.

“There have been a few questions asked about his situation from other clubs so we are delighted to keep him.

Modern full-back

“He is still pretty young, he is playing football most weeks here and it is now up to him to keep those levels high.

“When you look at him he has a lot of what full-backs nowadays need, plus a long throw.

Edwards’ goal versus Peterhead:

“That is his best asset sometimes when he not playing well! He probably says that as well.

“We weren’t surprised when we heard that there were other teams looking at him.

“The information that we were getting back from agent and representatives was that there were other teams.

“That was quite clear why because when you look at the divisions above he is certainly capable of competing in them – both divisions in my opinion.”