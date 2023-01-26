James McPake hints at possible new Dunfermline signing and gives team news ahead of Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake is hoping to know more in the next few days about a potential signing.

The Pars manager is aware the fans would prefer to hear something more concrete as Tuesday’s transfer deadline approaches.

A patient strategy has paid off so far with Dunfermline seven points clear at the top of League One.

They exited two cup competitions in the last week but gave a very good account of themselves in both versus Championship opposition away from home.

It’s a return to league duty this weekend until the end of the season and McPake is hopeful that at least one new player will be brought in by the end of the window.

Hopeful

“We’re trying really hard and we’ll maybe know by Saturday,” said the Pars boss.

“There’s a couple there that will help our squad if we can get it done.

“If not then it just wasn’t to be in this window.

“We’re looking at precontracts, we’re looking at contracts just now.

“Other teams are clearly doing that – with a couple of our players as well.

“Again, it’s not the answer everybody wants to hear but it has to be the right fit.

“I’m hopeful but I’ll not be pushed into doing any.

“And the ones that we have identified certainly are. We’ll see what happens.”

One player who will be staying at East End Park beyond the summer is left-back Josh Edwards.

The 22-year-old signed a one-year extension – reward for his excellent performances this season.

He will be available for selection, as always, for Clyde on Saturday.

Healthy squad

The Pars manager has a fully fit squad to choose from – other than Paul Allan, who is nearing his return.

The players endured 120 minutes away at Partick Thistle on Saturday and following up that with a trip to Dens Park on Tuesday.

The squad appears to have come through the last week unscathed though.

“Everybody trained on Thursday,” said McPake. “We are still minus Paul Allan but he is getting better.

“Everybody is great, both games the stats were really good for distance run, high-speed running and sprint distance.

“We are pleased with that but not surprised really.”