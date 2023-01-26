James McPake hints at possible new Dunfermline signing and gives team news ahead of Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

James McPake hints at possible new Dunfermline signing and gives team news ahead of Clyde

By Craig Cairns
January 26 2023, 7.00pm Updated: January 26 2023, 8.18pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake is hoping to know more in the next few days about a potential signing.

The Pars manager is aware the fans would prefer to hear something more concrete as Tuesday’s transfer deadline approaches.

A patient strategy has paid off so far with Dunfermline seven points clear at the top of League One.

They exited two cup competitions in the last week but gave a very good account of themselves in both versus Championship opposition away from home.

James McPake consoles Kyle Benedictus after defeat on penalties to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

It’s a return to league duty this weekend until the end of the season and McPake is hopeful that at least one new player will be brought in by the end of the window.

Hopeful

“We’re trying really hard and we’ll maybe know by Saturday,” said the Pars boss.

“There’s a couple there that will help our squad if we can get it done.

“If not then it just wasn’t to be in this window.

“We’re looking at precontracts, we’re looking at contracts just now.

“Other teams are clearly doing that – with a couple of our players as well.

“Again, it’s not the answer everybody wants to hear but it has to be the right fit.

“I’m hopeful but I’ll not be pushed into doing any.

“And the ones that we have identified certainly are. We’ll see what happens.”

One player who will be staying at East End Park beyond the summer is left-back Josh Edwards.

Edwards has signed a contract extension. Image: Craig Brown.

The 22-year-old signed a one-year extension – reward for his excellent performances this season.

He will be available for selection, as always, for Clyde on Saturday.

Healthy squad

The Pars manager has a fully fit squad to choose from – other than Paul Allan, who is nearing his return.

The players endured 120 minutes away at Partick Thistle on Saturday and following up that with a trip to Dens Park on Tuesday.

The squad appears to have come through the last week unscathed though.

“Everybody trained on Thursday,” said McPake. “We are still minus Paul Allan but he is getting better.

“Everybody is great, both games the stats were really good for distance run, high-speed running and sprint distance.

“We are pleased with that but not surprised really.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone need to make sure they 'get the next 6 months right' with…
Fox is calm regarding Dundee United's business. Image: SNS
Liam Fox has 'no concern' over lack of signings as Dundee United boss delivers…
From left: Sam Stanton, Ross Matthews, Ethan Ross and Kieran Ngwenya. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager gives injury updates on several stars with squad 'much healthier' now
Josh Edwards celebrates with Matty Todd. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards signs 'no-brainer' contract extension after enquiries made about Dunfermline star
Ray McKinnon is delighted with his work in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Ray McKinnon outlines hopes for new Forfar signings as he reveals League Two survival…
Meekison in action. Image: SNS
Archie Meekison joins League One promotion hopefuls on loan from Dundee United
Barry Maguire has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer outlines reasons behind Barry Maguire capture as he targets more…
Barry Maguire. Image: SNS.
Dundee sign Motherwell defensive midfielder Barry Maguire on loan

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl
The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Every Can Counts Picture shows; Every Can Counts exhibition Dundee Science Centre. Dundee Science Centre. Supplied by Citypress Date; Unknown
'Infinity Room' shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented