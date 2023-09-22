Ever-present Josh Edwards ‘relishing’ time at Dunfermline after reaching milestone

Josh Edwards starts off slowly, but then begins to reel off a number of highlights from his 150 Dunfermline appearances.

The left-back hit the benchmark while helping the Pars to a 2-0 win over Queen’s Park at the national stadium last weekend. He has played every minute of their five Championship fixtures so far.

Edwards’ first start for the club, at Celtic Park in 2019, comes to mind first.

He then puffs out his cheeks as he remembers last season’s midweek win over Falkirk that all but sealed the League One title. “I enjoyed that one,” he says.

There are others from last season: Queen of the South at home to seal the title and the incredible comeback against former side Airdrie.

Boxing Day during the pandemic and a last-minute winner versus Arbroath is another that sticks out.

Playing on the left side of James McPake’s 3-4-3 these days, Edwards’ position is the subject of debate.

Pars assistant Dave Mackay labels him a wing back, McPake prefers to call him a midfielder.

Josh Edwards on ‘becoming a better player’

“I could almost be a striker these days as well!” adds Edwards.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that there are better ball players at the club than me,” he confesses.

“Me being able to use what I’m good at: running, using my pace and putting balls into the box, then using my fitness to get back and help the boys as well.

“It’s definitely made me a better player and makes me look better as well.

“I’m relishing it, it is good for me to use my part of the game that I’m good at.”

Edwards’ is now preparing to make his 151st appearance versus Morton this weekend.

He, like his manager, is largely happy with how the season has panned out so far but sees room for improvement.

Injuries to several key players haven’t helped and Edwards thinks their start, considering this handicap, bodes well for the campaign ahead.

Keeping the spirits up at East End Park

“With the boys coming back it almost feels like a new signing every other week,” he adds.

“We have quite a long injury list but the boys are doing their best in the journey to come back and help us on the pitch.

“It is well documented that we are a tightly knit group so they are all good mates and I think we do that side of it really well.”

Pars players have gone through thick and thin

It helps that a core group of players has spent a decent period together, through the highs of last season’s title win and the lows of the previous relegation.

“It is quite common when a club gets relegated that there is a big overhaul of players,” says Edwards.

“The gaffer came in and trusted the boys who are here.

“We have done all right to repay that trust and get the club back to where we should be and that’s the top half of the Championship, fighting to get back into the Premiership.”