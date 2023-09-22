Ever-present Josh Edwards ‘relishing’ time at Dunfermline after reaching milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ever-present Josh Edwards ‘relishing’ time at Dunfermline after reaching milestone

The 23-year-old has played every single minute so far in the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Josh Edwards (pictured with Dunfermline goalkeeper Harry Sharp) is one of the first names on the team sheet. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Josh Edwards (pictured with Dunfermline goalkeeper Harry Sharp) is one of the first names on the team sheet. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Josh Edwards starts off slowly, but then begins to reel off a number of highlights from his 150 Dunfermline appearances.

The left-back hit the benchmark while helping the Pars to a 2-0 win over Queen’s Park at the national stadium last weekend. He has played every minute of their five Championship fixtures so far.

Edwards’ first start for the club, at Celtic Park in 2019, comes to mind first.

He then puffs out his cheeks as he remembers last season’s midweek win over Falkirk that all but sealed the League One title. “I enjoyed that one,” he says.

There are others from last season: Queen of the South at home to seal the title and the incredible comeback against former side Airdrie.

Boxing Day during the pandemic and a last-minute winner versus Arbroath is another that sticks out.

Playing on the left side of James McPake’s 3-4-3 these days, Edwards’ position is the subject of debate.

Pars assistant Dave Mackay labels him a wing back, McPake prefers to call him a midfielder.

Josh Edwards on ‘becoming a better player’

“I could almost be a striker these days as well!” adds Edwards.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that there are better ball players at the club than me,” he confesses.

“Me being able to use what I’m good at: running, using my pace and putting balls into the box, then using my fitness to get back and help the boys as well.

“It’s definitely made me a better player and makes me look better as well.

“I’m relishing it, it is good for me to use my part of the game that I’m good at.”

Josh Edwards uses his athleticism to get up and down the line for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Josh Edwards uses his athleticism to get up and down the line for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Edwards’ is now preparing to make his 151st appearance versus Morton this weekend.

He, like his manager, is largely happy with how the season has panned out so far but sees room for improvement.

Injuries to several key players haven’t helped and Edwards thinks their start, considering this handicap, bodes well for the campaign ahead.

Keeping the spirits up at East End Park

“With the boys coming back it almost feels like a new signing every other week,” he adds.

“We have quite a long injury list but the boys are doing their best in the journey to come back and help us on the pitch.

“It is well documented that we are a tightly knit group so they are all good mates and I think we do that side of it really well.”

Pars players have gone through thick and thin

It helps that a core group of players has spent a decent period together, through the highs of last season’s title win and the lows of the previous relegation.

“It is quite common when a club gets relegated that there is a big overhaul of players,” says Edwards.

“The gaffer came in and trusted the boys who are here.

Josh Edwards celebrates Dunfermline's League One title win with his team-mates. Image: SNS.
Josh Edwards celebrates Dunfermline’s League One title win with his team-mates. Image: SNS.

“We have done all right to repay that trust and get the club back to where we should be and that’s the top half of the Championship, fighting to get back into the Premiership.”

More from Football

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must be ready for danger posed by newly 'stung' Inverness…
Kerr Waddell is loving life at Montrose. Image: Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC.
Arbroath-based Kerr Waddell feels the Montrose love at Links Park
Craig Slater has impressed at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Craig Slater: Arbroath have earned respect across Scottish football
Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir would both have a chance of playing at the Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish footballers like Caroline Weir put in an unfair position by Olympic…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United boss, on the touchline
Jim Goodwin on Mark Birighitti interest and Mathew Cudjoe appeal as Dundee United boss…
Fabrizio Ravanelli in action for Dundee against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Fabrizio Ravanelli landed at Dundee and showed the White Feather still had killer touch
Old colleagues Tony Docherty (left) and Derek McInnes (right) will go head-to-head for the first time as managers on Saturday when Dundee face Kilmarnock. Images: SNS
Tony Docherty couldn't care less about getting better of pal Derek McInnes - as…
Steven MacLean has done his homework on the new Hibs manager, Nick Montgomery.
'Football geek' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows all about Hibs manager Nick Montgomery
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
No 'overhyping' as Raith Rovers target 10-point gap over Ian Murray's former side Airdrie
James McPake has been putting his Pars players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake on chances of more arrivals at Dunfermline and fitness updates on Pars…