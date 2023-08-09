5 Dunfermline comebacks during James McPake’s first 50 games in charge

It was a characteristic of the side last season and the early indication from Saturday’s win-from-behind suggests Dunfermline will take points from losing positions this season.

The Pars took 15 points after falling behind last season. Though they did only fall behind 10 times, meaning they took 1.5 points per match in those 10.

Falkirk, by contrast, who finished second in last week’s League One, took the same number of points but fell behind more often – meaning they took a little over one point per match in which they fell behind.

It was a big reason why the Pars ran away with the title, and to mark manager James McPake’s 50th match in charge of the club, here are five of his best comebacks.

Dunfermline 2-2 Clyde – 12/11/22

An unremarkable result at the time, it was actually an early sign of what these players were made of last season.

A first-half double from Jordan Allan was cancelled out by a pair of Kyle Benedictus penalties – and it was the day Kane Ritchie-Hosler properly introduced himself after coming on at half-time.

The result allowed Falkirk and Montrose to close the gap to five points at the top of League One but the Pars didn’t lose again in the division.

Airdrie 3-4 Dunfermline – 11/02/23

The day the league was won. Not officially, but psychologically.

Falkirk weren’t playing and it was looking to be a cracking day for them when Airdrie took a three-goal lead not long after half-time.

It did take a red card and a penalty to spark the comeback, but after that there was no stopping their momentum.

Matty Todd scored the crucial second goal, at a crucial time, and added his second before “Big Toddy” came on and did what he managed so often last season.

This was the game that Ewan Otoo introduced himself – he made his Pars debut as one-half of a double substitution after 32 minutes.

Falkirk 2-2 Dunfermline – 08/04/23

It was pretty much a meaningless match in terms of the title race but it well and truly confirmed the bragging rights for this rivalry would be with the Pars for the season.

With one last chance to give the champions-elect a bloody nose and restore some pride, the Bairns raced into an early two-goal lead.

By half-time, Dunfermline were level and had missed an excellent chance to go in 3-2 up at the break.

John McGlynn’s side continued to stutter towards the play-offs and were firmly beaten in the semi-final by Airdrie.

Clyde 1-2 Dunfermline

The day the League One trophy was lifted.

Along with Airdrie and Falkirk, Clyde proved to be the most difficult opposition for Dunfermline.

As well as the two-goal lead they took, and lost, in November, Clyde also edged in front in a 1-1 draw at the ZLX Stadium.

They also took the lead during Dunfermline’s title party through a fabulous strike from Cameron Salkeld.

But the Pars made sure the Bully Wee wouldn’t dampen their day through Ritchie-Hosler’s equaliser and Lewis McCann’s rasping winner.

Dunfermline 2-1 Airdrie – 05/08/23

The significance of the Pars’ most recent comeback will only become clear in the weeks ahead and as the season unfolds.

Contrasting it with their most recent season in the Championship, it took them until November last time to put their first three points on the board.

Three players who started on Saturday also started the first Championship game that season, a 2-2 draw away to Morton: Craig Wighton, Aaron Comrie and Josh Edwards.

Deniz Mehmet, currently missing through injury, also started, with Rhys Breen and Paul Allan unused substitutes.

Other familiar faces in the starting line-up were Nikolay Todorov and Kevin O’Hara – who both played a part in last season’s success.