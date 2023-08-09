Financial backing for Fife whisky project set to create dozens of jobs

A multi-million-pound project to create a new whisky storage facility in Fife has taken another step forward.

Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) plans to provide premium cask storage facilities across a 7.7 hectare Glenrothes site.

The Crompton Road East project is expected to deliver up to 38 full-time jobs.

Formed in 2007, Dutch-based SWI offers asset management solutions around rare Scotch single malt whisky. It manages assets worth more than £230 million on behalf of its clients.

SWI is planning to deliver a centre of excellence to support the cask investment and storage market in Glenrothes, allowing Scotch to age on site. It will also provide bottling services.

Alongside its plans for Glenrothes, SWI is aiming to deliver a new mixed-used development in Falkland, which will include a visitor centre that will showcase and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky.

Fife whisky plans

After purchasing the significant plot of land in April this year, SWI has now been backed by £850,000 of Scottish Enterprise funding.

Keith Rennie, director of SWI, explained the attraction of the Fife site.

He said: “As part of our growth and expansion globally, the site in Glenrothes is the first step in the development of our operations into Scotland.

“It will become the base for our business for many years to come.

“The support of SDI and Fife Council’s economic development team has been invaluable in allowing us to transition to Fife, and build out our operation and prepare for the future.”

Economic benefits

The grant support from Scottish Enterprise is the latest milestone reached by SWI for its Glenrothes project.

InvestFife, the collective brand for Fife Council’s economic development department, supported SWI in identifying the site.

Its sale concluded in April following planning approval for the development.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development at Fife Council, said: “The ambitious, innovative plans of Scotch Whisky Investments will contribute significantly to the local economy and create sustainable employment in the area.

“We are continuing to work with the company to ensure that all planning and statutory consents are delivered on time to ensure a smooth transition into Fife.”