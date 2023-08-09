Financial backing for Fife whisky project set to create dozens of jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financial backing for Fife whisky project set to create dozens of jobs

A centre of excellence in whisky storage is set to be created across a 7.7 hectare site in Glenrothes.

By Rob McLaren
The frame of the new whisky warehouse in Glenrothes. Image: Scotch Whisky Investments
The frame of the new whisky warehouse in Glenrothes. Image: Scotch Whisky Investments

A multi-million-pound project to create a new whisky storage facility in Fife has taken another step forward.

Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) plans to provide premium cask storage facilities across a 7.7 hectare Glenrothes site.

The Crompton Road East project is expected to deliver up to 38 full-time jobs.

Formed in 2007, Dutch-based SWI offers asset management solutions around rare Scotch single malt whisky. It manages assets worth more than £230 million on behalf of its clients.

SWI is planning to deliver a centre of excellence to support the cask investment and storage market in Glenrothes, allowing Scotch to age on site. It will also provide bottling services.

Alongside its plans for Glenrothes, SWI is aiming to deliver a new mixed-used development in Falkland, which will include a visitor centre that will showcase and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky.

Fife whisky plans

After purchasing the significant plot of land in April this year, SWI has now been backed by £850,000 of Scottish Enterprise funding.

Keith Rennie, director of SWI, explained the attraction of the Fife site.

He said: “As part of our growth and expansion globally, the site in Glenrothes is the first step in the development of our operations into Scotland.

Artist’s impression of the Fife whisky warehouse development. Image: Scotch Whisky Investments

“It will become the base for our business for many years to come.

“The support of SDI and Fife Council’s economic development team has been invaluable in allowing us to transition to Fife, and build out our operation and prepare for the future.”

Economic benefits

The grant support from Scottish Enterprise is the latest milestone reached by SWI for its Glenrothes project.

InvestFife, the collective brand for Fife Council’s economic development department, supported SWI in identifying the site.

Its sale concluded in April following planning approval for the development.

Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased more than seven hectares of land in Glenrothes.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development at Fife Council, said: “The ambitious, innovative plans of Scotch Whisky Investments will contribute significantly to the local economy and create sustainable employment in the area.

“We are continuing to work with the company to ensure that all planning and statutory consents are delivered on time to ensure a smooth transition into Fife.”

Conversation