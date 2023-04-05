New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans by a new whisky distiller to make Glenrothes home to its bottling plant have taken a step forward.

Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased more than seven hectares of land on Crompton Road in the Southfield Industrial Estate.

The purchase of the 7.7 hectare site is part of the company’s multi-million-pound investment plans.

The company sees Glenrothes as an ideal location for the business, which will distribute bottled whisky both across the UK and internationally.

It plans to create nine new jobs initially.

Fife Council’s planning department approved the project’s first development phase in October.

That followed a successful public consultation last August.

The business seeks to showcase the history of and educate people about single-malt Scotch whisky.

Plans to transform Glenrothes site

Now that the sale of Crompton Road has concluded, the company can start to transform its vision into reality.

Initial plans are to erect two warehouses, a bottling operation, offices and a car park in phase one, with a further two warehouse storage facilities soon after.

A steel fence would surround the site to protect up to 4,000 cubic tonnes of whisky in casks ahead of bottling.

The site would include warehousing, bottling plant and offices.

The firm’s long-term aspiration is to develop the brand over the next 10 to 15 years.

It has drawn up further plans for a phased expansion in other available land around the site.

Whisky firm bringing jobs to Fife

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, at Fife Council, welcomed the firm’s “significant investment”.

She said: “As a result of our team’s interventions, we are delighted to see the sale of Crompton Road East conclude.

“Our specialist teams within InvestFife provide comprehensive advice and support to all businesses wanting to move to Fife.”

The company’s move to Fife has also been welcomed by councillor Altany Craik, the local authority’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning.

He said: “On behalf of Fife Council, I take this opportunity to welcome Scotch Whisky Investments to Fife.

“We look forward to seeing Scotch Whisky Investments’ vision come to fruition, bringing jobs and economic regeneration to Glenrothes.”