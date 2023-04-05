Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse Hill Sixteen goes for Grand National glory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe has got a good excuse for missing his team’s clash with Motherwell next Saturday – he’ll be cheering on his horse at the Grand National.

But even the prospect of 66-1 shot Hill Sixteen winning the most famous race in the world won’t stop the Dundee businessman watching a live stream of the Tangerines in action at Fir Park.

“We’re away at Motherwell on Grand National day,” said Fyffe. “So I will have it live on my phone and I’ll be watching.

“Hopefully we get a good result before the National and if we win both I think the party would go on for at least a week!”

City rivals, Dundee look well-placed to avoid the end-of-season play-offs and Fyffe admitted that a home and away clash with their neighbours would be the stuff of nightmares for United fans.

“I don’t even want to think about the prospect of the play-offs,” he said.

“Facing off with Dundee would be one of the worst games I’d have to go to.

“I’d prefer the two clubs being up in the Premiership as it’s great for the city, so fingers crossed.”

While Fyffe’s horse is negotiating the Aintree fences a week on Saturday, Dundee will be a sporting city with no split loyalties.

“This is my first runner in the Grand National and I’ve always had an ambition of having a runner in the race,” he said.

“We’ve had ups and downs with trying to get this horse in the race, so it’s all systems go in two weeks’ time.

“Honestly, the whole of Dundee will be gripped watching this race.

“I’ve got all the family coming down for three nights for the whole festival and I’m hoping to have seven runners over the three days. One winner would do us!

“Hill Sixteen is going there with a chance.

“If there’s a touch of ‘soft’ in the going and he’s at his best, he’s got to have a serious chance.

“We knew he would really need the run on his last start at Kelso. He got a good blow there and it’s all systems go now.

“He’s bucking and kicking and squealing and hopefully Sandy (Thomson, trainer) gets him spot on.

Hill Sixteen could be really interesting if he gets his head back in the right space. Just seems to have lost his way a bit lately. — Arthur’s keeper (@Fully_Catified) April 4, 2023

“He was second in the Becher Chase (over the Grand National fences) a couple of years ago and I thought he ran really well in it again this season (when seventh).

“The ground probably wasn’t in his favour that day and he was probably too far back, but if you watch the race again he’s the best finisher out of the lot of them.

“He’s staying on like a train so this extra distance shouldn’t be a problem for him at all.”

Team effort

The 54-year-old’s pink and black silks have been a familiar sight at racecourses for the last two decades.

Hill Sixteen lines up for Fyffe and close friend, Scott Townshend.

Fyffe has nearly 30 horses currently in training and six of those are owned with Townshend.

“He leases a few pubs from me and we just got to know each other over the last six or seven years through that,” he said.

“He’s got the same passion for horse racing as I do, so it’s a meeting through business which has led to us becoming really good mates. We’re two landlords taking on the big boys!”