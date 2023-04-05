Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse Hill Sixteen goes for Grand National glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse Hill Sixteen goes for Grand National glory

United will be in action at Motherwell while Fyffe is at Aintree with his 66-1 shot for the big race.

By Eric Nicolson
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.

Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe has got a good excuse for missing his team’s clash with Motherwell next Saturday – he’ll be cheering on his horse at the Grand National.

But even the prospect of 66-1 shot Hill Sixteen winning the most famous race in the world won’t stop the Dundee businessman watching a live stream of the Tangerines in action at Fir Park.

“We’re away at Motherwell on Grand National day,” said Fyffe. “So I will have it live on my phone and I’ll be watching.

“Hopefully we get a good result before the National and if we win both I think the party would go on for at least a week!”

City rivals, Dundee look well-placed to avoid the end-of-season play-offs and Fyffe admitted that a home and away clash with their neighbours would be the stuff of nightmares for United fans.

“I don’t even want to think about the prospect of the play-offs,” he said.

“Facing off with Dundee would be one of the worst games I’d have to go to.

“I’d prefer the two clubs being up in the Premiership as it’s great for the city, so fingers crossed.”

Jimmy Fyffe.

While Fyffe’s horse is negotiating the Aintree fences a week on Saturday, Dundee will be a sporting city with no split loyalties.

“This is my first runner in the Grand National and I’ve always had an ambition of having a runner in the race,” he said.

“We’ve had ups and downs with trying to get this horse in the race, so it’s all systems go in two weeks’ time.

“Honestly, the whole of Dundee will be gripped watching this race.

“I’ve got all the family coming down for three nights for the whole festival and I’m hoping to have seven runners over the three days. One winner would do us!

“Hill Sixteen is going there with a chance.

“If there’s a touch of ‘soft’ in the going and he’s at his best, he’s got to have a serious chance.

“We knew he would really need the run on his last start at Kelso. He got a good blow there and it’s all systems go now.

“He’s bucking and kicking and squealing and hopefully Sandy (Thomson, trainer) gets him spot on.

“He was second in the Becher Chase (over the Grand National fences) a couple of years ago and I thought he ran really well in it again this season (when seventh).

“The ground probably wasn’t in his favour that day and he was probably too far back, but if you watch the race again he’s the best finisher out of the lot of them.

“He’s staying on like a train so this extra distance shouldn’t be a problem for him at all.”

Team effort

The 54-year-old’s pink and black silks have been a familiar sight at racecourses for the last two decades.

Hill Sixteen lines up for Fyffe and close friend, Scott Townshend.

Fyffe has nearly 30 horses currently in training and six of those are owned with Townshend.

“He leases a few pubs from me and we just got to know each other over the last six or seven years through that,” he said.

“He’s got the same passion for horse racing as I do, so it’s a meeting through business which has led to us becoming really good mates. We’re two landlords taking on the big boys!”

