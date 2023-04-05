STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal

The prolonged closure of the Olympia pool in Dundee has become a political embarrassment and the city council's SNP group aren't doing themselves any favours.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and the Olympia pool building.
Dundee City Council's SNP group leader John Alexander has rejected calls for a public inquiry into what went wrong with the Olympia swimming pool.
By Steve Finan

We should all recognise that, sometimes, one political tribe takes pot-shots at another for no good reason other than they are members of another tribe.

What’s right doesn’t matter. They do damage just by making noise.

So I am wary when Conservative or Labour politicians criticise Dundee Council’s SNP group over the Olympia debacle.

Are these politicians really acting in the best interests of the people of Dundee? Or do they just want to score political points?

Of course, such an important matter should not have been allowed to become an inter-party football to be kicked about and “scored” with.

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "Perhaps some in the SNP group believe a better tactic would be openness, a willingness to allow investigation, and good communications."

But we now have a situation where a number of senior figures on the wider Scottish political scene are criticising the refusal to hold a proper inquiry.

That should tell us something.

It tells us that a weakness has been identified. These politicians of other parties see a chance to bash the Dundee SNP group over the Olympia saga.

The biggest problem of all is that the Dundee SNP group are aiding and abetting this process by handling the whole thing so amateurishly.

Dundee SNP group’s silence on Olympia speaks volumes

They have allowed this to develop into a bona-fide scandal.

Closed Olympia pool in Dundee.
The Olympia has been closed for repairs since October 2021. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The refusal to hold an investigation into why so much Dundee council tax payers’ money is being spent on this looks lame to everyone, no matter which political party they support.

The city’s ruling group have made themselves vulnerable, and allowed people from outwith Dundee to take aim at them and fire.

That doesn’t do our city any good.

Batting off calls from opposition councillors for a public inquiry, council leader John Alexander said last month there had been “multiple points of failure” and no “singular answer” to the problems.

No wonder the circling sharks smell blood in such an inadequate answer. They see how weak it is.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Dundee council leader and SNP group leader John Alexander has been repeatedly pressed on the Olympia closure. Image: DC Thomson.

The pointed silence of the rest of Dundee’s SNP group has made Mr Alexander’s position even more difficult.

Not one of them has come out to back their leader. They look like they have abandoned him.

How many have given interviews saying what a good job has been done with the Olympia? How many have said anything?

They have allowed him to carry on digging a hole.

What do others have to say?

One reasonable conclusion to be taken from this stony silence might be that they don’t agree with his handling of the matter.

Exterior of Olympia pool in Dundee
The Olympia swimming pool is due to reopen in October 2023.

Are there divisions there if not one will come out and back their leader?

Perhaps some in the SNP group believe a better tactic would be openness, a willingness to allow investigation, and good communications around all of that?

Perhaps they think someone else might grasp the Olympia problem, and deal with it decisively?

Who knows?

In an information vacuum, all theories are viable.

