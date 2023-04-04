BILL BOWMAN: External investigators must probe Olympia pool scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

BILL BOWMAN: External investigators must probe Olympia pool scandal

The new Olympia was opened by SNP MSP Shona Robison in September 2013 but it has been plagued with problems ever since.

The Olympia Leisure Centre in Dundee. Image: Supplied
The Olympia Leisure Centre in Dundee. Image: Supplied
By Bill Bowman

I write in some exasperation regarding the Olympia saga.

If this was in Glasgow or Edinburgh, entire careers would have been ended and heads rolled.

As a retired auditor, and as a former MSP on the Public Audit Committee, the whole setup would have made me profoundly nervous.

The new Olympia was opened by SNP MSP Shona Robison in September 2013 but it has been plagued with problems ever since.

John Alexander, leader of the council’s SNP administration, says he “wants answers too”.

But the reasons behind the Olympia’s sudden closure, its protracted hiatus and uncertain future, have been hidden away.

The writer Bill Bowman next to a quote: "This has damaged the council considerably and that isn’t just the elected members, it’s the officers who generally try their best to keep the circus running."

The treatment of would-be scrutineers at the council has been dismissive at best.

The odour of this has damaged the council considerably and that isn’t just the elected members, it’s the civilian framework of officers who generally try their best to keep the circus running.

‘Dundee deserves better’

Dundee is more SNP than anywhere.

The first minister lives there; the deputy first minister is a member there.

There is an SNP council. All MPs and MSPs are SNP.

But it ain’t their fault.

Just like when the community charges go up, or there’s a tax on showers in OAP homes. Or money disappears from some smoke alarm scheme or other.

Dundee deserves better.

Olympia pools.

It is for this reason I believe the matter should be referred to the Accounts Commission, if not investigated with the Public Audit Committee at Holyrood.

A suitably motivated populace could conceivably get key players to give evidence to the public petitions committee.

Considering the SNP’s inability to build ferries, there may be some small degree of hydrophobia holding them back down the Seagate.

One also wonders when John cuts the ribbon in November (who knows what year), will the first keen visitors find a pool made out of papier mache, the water painted in?

Bill Bowman is a former Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East Scotland region.

