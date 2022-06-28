EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Olympia pools set to stay shut until October 2023 – as repair costs rise to £6m By Lindsey Hamilton June 28 2022, 9.15pm Updated: June 28 2022, 9.57pm 0 The Olympia swimming pools are currently shut. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier DISC announces two-week summer closure for ‘essential maintenance’ Repairs to Dundee Olympia pools delayed further as swimming group hits out EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Olympia pool ‘too short’ since 2015 as competition ‘integrity’ questions raised Who runs Dundee’s Olympia centre and how is council involved in pools closure?